Partner of Structuring & Legal - Tritax Management LLP Henry Franklin Just Bought Shares In Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX)

Potential Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX) shareholders may wish to note that the Partner of Structuring & Legal - Tritax Management LLP, Henry Franklin, recently bought UK£99k worth of stock, paying UK£0.81 for each share. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 11%.

See our latest analysis for Tritax Big Box REIT

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Tritax Big Box REIT

insider Mark Glenn Shaw made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£262k worth of shares at a price of UK£1.44 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being UK£0.89). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Tritax Big Box REIT insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. Their average price was about UK£1.18. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

LSE:BBOX Recent Insider Trading, March 20th 2020

Insider Ownership of Tritax Big Box REIT

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data indicates that Tritax Big Box REIT insiders own about UK£5.6m worth of shares (which is 0.4% of the company). Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Do The Tritax Big Box REIT Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Tritax Big Box REIT insiders are expecting a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - Tritax Big Box REIT has 5 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

