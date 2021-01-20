“Will My Partner Feel It?” & 8 Other Common Questions About The Hormone-Free IUD, Answered

Though the pill is still the most commonly prescribed method of birth control, intrauterine devices, or IUDs, are experiencing a historic rise in popularity, especially among women looking for a longer-lasting, lower-maintenance alternative to traditional contraceptives. This should come as no surprise — people are starting families later (or not at all), and the research supporting IUDs is more accurate than ever. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t prevailing myths surrounding what IUDs like Paragard can and can’t do — particularly when it comes to their effectiveness, comfort, and cost.

If you’ve ever found yourself (or a friend) pondering a laundry list of doubts about the IUD, you’ve come to the right place. Courtesy of our host, certified sex educator Gigi Engle, we’re taking a hard look at the factual and fictitious information surrounding this form of birth control and setting the record straight. Watch the video above to find out everything you need to know about the IUD.

