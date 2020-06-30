A New Partner at Dunton Rainville

MONTREAL, June 30, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - It is with great pleasure that Dunton Rainville welcomes Me. Simon Labrecque as a partner in the Commercial and Transactional Affairs Group.

Called to the Bar in 1998, Me. Simon Labrecque practices business law, commercial law, transactional law and corporate taxation. He focuses primarily on mergers and acquisitions, sales of businesses, financing, corporate taxation, transactional taxation and venture capital. Me. Labrecque has extensive experience in mergers and acquisitions, having acted in hundreds of transactions over the last twenty years, both on behalf of buyers, such as private corporations, venture capital funds, institutional funds and Canadian and non-resident investors, as well as on behalf of sellers, such as shareholders and target companies, mainly in private transactions. He has also represented major securities issuers in complex transactions, including private investments and global financings and acquisitions.



Me. Labrecque acts as external corporate counsel and manages the legal needs of a broad client base in a wide variety of industries, including technology companies, pharmaceutical companies, manufacturing and distribution companies, venture capital funds, financial services companies and real estate companies.

Me. Labrecque also acts in Canadian tax matters, particularly with respect to the implementation of corporate and tax planning and advice in connection with the purchase and sale of businesses.

"We are very pleased to welcome a lawyer of Me. Labrecque's calibre to the firm. We are confident that his specialized expertise will be an added value for our business clients," affirmed Me. Yanick Tanguay, Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors.

About Dunton Rainville:

Dunton Rainville LLP is a firm of close to 250 people, including approximately 100 lawyers, notaries and labour relations advisors, who work in our Montreal, Joliette, Laval, Longueuil, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Saint-Jérôme and Sherbrooke offices.

Our professionals have leading-edge expertise and the firm acts in all areas requiring legal services, particularly in commercial and transactional matters; in banking, real estate and notarial services; in labour, employment and immigration; in public, municipal, school and health law; and in civil, insurance, construction and family law. Dunton Rainville is a member of the global network of leading law firms, SCG Legal.



For more information, please visit duntonrainville.com

