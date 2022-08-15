Partition: Why was British India divided 75 years ago?

·4 min read
Indian and Pakistani troops lower flags together in a ceremony at the Wagah border crossing near Amritsar
Every evening since 1959, Indian and Pakistani troops have lowered their flags together at the Wagah border crossing

When Britain granted India independence, 75 years ago, the territory it had ruled over was divided, or partitioned, into India and the new state of Pakistan (with East Pakistan later becoming Bangladesh).

This created an upsurge of violence, in which approximately 15 million people were displaced and an estimated one million died.

India and Pakistan have remained rivals ever since.

Map of India after partition, showing British India divided into India and Pakistan, with East Pakistan becoming Bangladesh in 1971
Map of India after partition, showing British India divided into India and Pakistan, with East Pakistan becoming Bangladesh in 1971

Why was British India partitioned?

In 1946, Britain announced it would grant India independence.

No longer able to afford to administer the country, it wanted to leave as quickly as possible.

The last viceroy, Lord Mountbatten, set the date as 15 August 1947.

The population was about 25% Muslim, with the rest mostly Hindu but also Sikh, Buddhist and other religions.

Indian independence leaders Jawaharlal Nehru and Mohandas Gandhi talking together in the 1940s
Leading independence campaigners Jawaharlal Nehru and Mohandas Gandhi wanted an India that embraced all faiths

"The British used religion as a way of dividing people in India into categories," Prof Navtej Purewal, Indian fellow for the Arts and Humanities Research Council, says.

"For example, they created separate Muslim and Hindu lists of voters for local elections.

"There were seats reserved for Muslim politicians and seats reserved for Hindus.

"Religion became a factor in politics."

Map from about 1940 by Chaudry Rahmat Ali, showing possible territories for Pakistan, with territories in the north-west and north-east of British India, and with enclaves throughout the centre and south of the country.
Map from about 1940 by Chaudry Rahmat Ali, showing possible territories for Pakistan, with territories in the north-west and north-east of British India, and with enclaves throughout the centre and south of the country.

Dr Gareth Price, at the UK-based Chatham House foreign-policy institute, says: "When it looked likely that India would get independence, many Muslim Indians became worried about living in a country ruled by a Hindu majority.

"They thought they would be overwhelmed.

"They started to support political leaders who campaigned for a separate Muslim homeland."

Congress Party independence-movement leaders Mohandas Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru wanted a united India that embraced all faiths.

Muhammad Ali Jinnah seen arguing with Mohandas Gandhi about partition outside Jinnah's house in 1939
Muhammad Ali Jinnah disagreed strongly with Gandhi over independence.

But All-India Muslim League leader Muhammad Ali Jinnah demanded partition as part of the independence settlement.

"It would have taken a long time to get agreement about how a united India would work," Dr Price says.

"Partition seemed to be a quick and simple solution."

A young man with a weapon in the streets of Kolkata (Calcutta) during the Calcutta Killing of 1946, when an estimated 2,000 people died.
It is thought 2,000 people died in the 1946 Calcutta Killings, when Hindus and Muslims fought in the streets

How much suffering was caused by partition?

British civil servant Sir Cyril Radcliffe drew up the borders between India and Pakistan, in 1947, dividing the sub-continent very roughly into:

  • a central and southern part, where Hindus formed the majority

  • two parts in the north-west and north-east that were mostly Muslim

But Hindu and Muslim communities were scattered throughout British India.

About 15 million people travelled, often hundreds of miles, to cross the new frontiers.

And many were driven out of their homes by communal violence, starting with the 1946 Calcutta Killings, in which an estimated 2,000 died.

"The Muslim League formed militias and so did right-wing Hindu groups," says Dr Eleanor Newbigin, senior lecturer in South Asian history at SOAS, University of London.

"Terror groups would chase people out of their villages, to get more control for their own side."

Sikh refugees eating free food on the ground in a relief camp in Amritsar in 1947/1948.
Sikh refugees in a relief camp in Amritsar, in 1947-48 - 12-20 million people were uprooted by partition

Between 200,000 and one million people are estimated to have been killed or died of disease in refugee camps.

Tens of thousands of women, both Hindu and Muslim, were raped, abducted or disfigured.

What were the consequences of partition?

Since partition, India and Pakistan have repeatedly fought over who controls the province of Kashmir.

They have fought two wars over it (in 1947-8 and 1965), clashed in the 1999 Kargil crisis and currently administer different parts of it.

Map showing the border, or &quot;line of control&quot;, between Pakistani-administered Kashmir and Indian-administered Kashmir, and &quot;line of actual control&quot; separating Indian- and Chinese- administered Kashmir.
Map showing the border, or "line of control", between Pakistani-administered Kashmir and Indian-administered Kashmir, and "line of actual control" separating Indian- and Chinese- administered Kashmir.

India also intervened to support East Pakistan in its war of independence against Pakistan, in 1971.

Less than 2% of Pakistan's population is now Hindu.

"Pakistan has become more and more Islamic," Dr Price says.

"That is partly because so many of its population are now Muslim and there are so few Hindus left there.

"And India is now coming more under the influence of Hindu nationalism."

Destroyed buildings in Amritsar after widespread communal violence in March 1947.
Parts of Amritsar were reduced to rubble during riots in 1947 - Muslims wanted the city to be part of Pakistan but Hindus wanted it to remain in India

Dr Newbigin says: "The legacy of partition is distressing.

"It has created powerful religious majorities in both countries.

"The minorities have become smaller and more vulnerable than they were before."

Prof Purewal says: "It may have been possible in 1947 to have created a united India.

"It could have been a loose federation of states, including states where Muslims were the majority.

"But Gandhi and Nehru both insisted on having a unified state, controlled from the centre.

"They did not really consider how a Muslim minority might live within that kind of country."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Firefighters battle blazes in Spain's Valencia region

    STORY: A fire in Vall d’Ebo, near Alicante, started on Saturday after a thunderstorm, forcing 1,000 locals to evacuate their homes.In nearby Castellon firefighters struggled to control a blaze at Les Useres which flared up on Sunday morning and spread quickly through tinder-dry undergrowth.The Valencia region faced three big forest fires on Sunday, including Vall d’Ebo, Les Useres and Calles.Spain's weather agency AEMET said weather conditions were "very unfavorable" due to strong and erratic wind gusts plus high temperatures reaching 98 degrees Fahrenheit in the area.Military Emergency Unit (UME) forces were deployed at Valencia’s wildfires to back up local firefighters.

  • Qantas expanding Australia freight fleet to meet online shopping demand

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia's Qantas Airways said on Monday it would add six Airbus SE A321 converted freighters to its domestic fleet to replace five ageing Boeing Co 737s and expand capacity to meet a surge in demand from online shopping. The A321 freighters will be sourced from the open market and converted from carrying passengers to cargo subject to commercial negotiations, the airline said, adding the planes were expected to arrive between early 2024 and mid-2026. The freighters will join another three A321s already in the airline's domestic cargo fleet and expand carrying capacity given the A321s can carry 23 tonnes of cargo, nine tonnes more than the 737s.

  • Jacob Rees-Mogg tells civil servants to trawl social media to weed out ‘extremist’ guests

    Civil servants have been ordered by Jacob Rees-Mogg to trawl the social media accounts of guest speakers in an attempt to weed out “extremists”. New Cabinet Office rules introduced last week also urge managers to carefully check the profiles of visitors taking part in “learning and development” events, including for criticisms of government policy. The new vetting process involves looking at Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn posts from the past three to five years to find “potentially pr

  • Workers going into office just 1.5 days a week, survey suggests

    This compares to an average of 3.8 days a week pre-pandemic, research by a consultancy suggests

  • Droughts are unearthing unexpected finds ranging from World War II bombs to Sin City skeletons

    Across the world, severe droughts made worse by climate change are revealing old sites, ancient artifacts, and even human remains.

  • Ex-CIA agent says fallout over raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago resembles the lead up to the January 6 Capitol attack and predicts there will be another 'catastrophic event'

    Violent threats against law enforcement spiked as Republicans railed against the FBI Mar-a-Lago raid and suggested regular citizens could be next.

  • Salman Rushdie off ventilator and able to talk

    The Satanic Verses author was repeatedly stabbed while on stage at a US literary event on Friday.

  • Beijing Asks New Delhi to Reiterate ‘One China’ Principle

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing wants India to reaffirm the “One China” policy as it seeks to shore up regional support after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, which triggered aggressive military drills by the Chinese military around the island.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet Near War’s OnsetHow the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderUkraine Latest: First UN Wheat Cargo Sets Sail for EthiopiaUS Lawmakers Visit Taiwan After Pelosi Trip Inf

  • Mom of Rushdie Stabbing Suspect Says She’ll Never Speak to Him Again

    Chautauqua County Jail/Handout via ReutersThe mother of the man accused of leaping onstage to attack author Salman Rushdie condemned her son on Sunday, saying he was responsible for his own actions and that his family would be moving on “without him.”Born Muslim in Lebanon, Silvana Fardos has been in the U.S. for more than 25 years, she told the Daily Mail. She’d never heard of Salman Rushdie before getting a frantic phone call from her daughter on Friday, she said.“I never read any of his books

  • WRAPUP 1-Russian forces pound Ukraine's Donetsk region

    Ukrainian forces reported heavy Russian shelling and attempts to advance on several towns in the eastern region of Donetsk that has become a key focus of the near six-month war, but said they had repelled many of the attacks. The General Staff of Ukraine's armed forces also reported Russian shelling of more than a dozen towns on the southern front - particularly the Kherson region, mainly controlled by Russian forces, but where Ukrainian troops are steadily capturing territory.

  • Japan's Baba beats Canada's Chun in U.S. Women's Amateur

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te

  • Hockey Canada should not be hosting this world junior tournament

    This is a column by Shireen Ahmed, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted a lot of Canadian hockey in the last few years, but when 2022 began there was hope this year could be different. The men's world junior championship tournament was rescheduled to this month after it was postponed in December because of numerous COVID cases among players. The tournament showcasing the brightest and the best of

  • Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw

    Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being an afterthought, though, following the explosive end to the game at Stamford Bridge, just like there was in 2016 when Tottenham's title challenge ended with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and both sets of players and coaches clashe

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Hockey world mourning the loss of beloved young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

    The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.

  • Minnesota Wild's use of 'Thin Blue Line' symbol draws major criticism

    The Minnesota Wild have received backlash online after announcing a Law Enforcement Appreciation Night for the upcoming season, including imagery depicting the controversial "thin blue line" symbol.

  • World juniors: Connor Bedard soars as Canada drops Latvia in opener

    The 2022 world juniors, which were halted in December over Covid concerns, restarted this week. Here's three takeaways from Canada's opener on Wednesday.

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime wins third-round match at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — A powerful service game gave Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime a distinct advantage in his third-round match at the National Bank Open on Thursday afternoon. Cameron Norrie had no answer for it and then watched his own service game fall apart. The sixth-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 15 aces in a 6-3, 6-4 victory over the ninth-seeded Brit to earn a quarterfinal berth at his hometown tournament. "That was a very convincing win," Auger-Aliassime said. "I served really well but I felt like I

  • Serena Williams plays final match in Canada, losing to Bencic at National Bank Open

    TORONTO — Serena Williams looked out at the sold-out crowd at Sobeys Stadium, searching for the fan who had just shouted "Serena, you're the best!" "Thank you. I love all of you," said Williams, with a mix of sweat and tears around her eyes, acknowledging the more than 12,500 spectators who watched her final match in Canada. Williams lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the National Bank Open on Wednesday. Williams, who turns 41 this September, announced her inten