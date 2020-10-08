How to partition a hard drive

Partitioning your hard drive is a great way to organize your files, folders, and applications into multiple virtual drives. Although there are advantages to having multiple physical drives, the rise in multi-terabyte hard drives has changed the game. Partitioning a single drive is a viable method to give your system that multi-drive functionality with plenty of space on each, without shelling out for a second drive.

If you just bought a new drive and want to split it up, you’ll need to partition it before using it. Whether you’re working with a new drive or just looking to partition an existing one, the process is much the same. Fortunately, learning how to partition your hard drive in Windows 10 is quick and easy. If you follow the steps below, we’ll help take you from a single-drive system to one with as many virtual drives as you want.

If you’re looking to create new volumes for backup purposes, we’d still recommend you use one of the best external hard drives instead. If you’d prefer someone else handle the backup process for you, these are the best cloud providers.

Also, keep in mind that we’ll be using the term “hard drive” throughout this piece, but the same steps and procedures will apply to a solid-state drive as well. We dive deeper into the differences between SSDs and hard drives here.

Windows Disk Management

The simplest way to partition your new or existing hard drive is with Windows’ built-in Disk Management tool. Although some third-party applications have slightly expanded feature sets, the standard Windows tool is perfectly capable of creating new partitions. Although the below steps are specifically for Windows 10 systems, they are also applicable to 8.1, where the process is much the same.

Step 1: Use the Windows search box to search for Disk Management. Select Create and Format Hard Disk Partitions from the results box. Alternatively, use the Windows Power User menu (Windows key + X) and click Disk Management.

Step 2: Select the hard drive you want to partition from the list of available drives. If it is a new drive, skip to step 4. If it is an existing drive with files and your operating system installed on it, you’ll need to create some unallocated space before you can partition it. Right-click and select Shrink Volume from the resulting drop-down menu.

