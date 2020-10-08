How to partition a hard drive

Partitioning your hard drive is a great way to organize your files, folders, and applications into multiple virtual drives. Although there are advantages to having multiple physical drives, the rise in multi-terabyte hard drives has changed the game. Partitioning a single drive is a viable method to give your system that multi-drive functionality with plenty of space on each, without shelling out for a second drive.
If you just bought a new drive and want to split it up, you’ll need to partition it before using it. Whether you’re working with a new drive or just looking to partition an existing one, the process is much the same. Fortunately, learning how to partition your hard drive in Windows 10 is quick and easy. If you follow the steps below, we’ll help take you from a single-drive system to one with as many virtual drives as you want.
If you’re looking to create new volumes for backup purposes, we’d still recommend you use one of the best external hard drives instead. If you’d prefer someone else handle the backup process for you, these are the best cloud providers.
Also, keep in mind that we’ll be using the term “hard drive” throughout this piece, but the same steps and procedures will apply to a solid-state drive as well. We dive deeper into the differences between SSDs and hard drives here.
Windows Disk Management
The simplest way to partition your new or existing hard drive is with Windows’ built-in Disk Management tool. Although some third-party applications have slightly expanded feature sets, the standard Windows tool is perfectly capable of creating new partitions. Although the below steps are specifically for Windows 10 systems, they are also applicable to 8.1, where the process is much the same.
Step 1: Use the Windows search box to search for Disk Management. Select Create and Format Hard Disk Partitions from the results box. Alternatively, use the Windows Power User menu (Windows key + X) and click Disk Management.
Step 2: Select the hard drive you want to partition from the list of available drives. If it is a new drive, skip to step 4. If it is an existing drive with files and your operating system installed on it, you’ll need to create some unallocated space before you can partition it. Right-click and select Shrink Volume from the resulting drop-down menu.
Step 3: Your PC will then calculate how much free space you can allocate to the new partition. Once completed, it will ask you how much of it you want to use. If you’re going to use all the free space on the hard drive, simply click the Shrink button. If you’re going to specify the size of the eventual partition, input it in megabytes in the respective field before hitting Shrink.
The process can take a minute depending on the speed of your drive — when complete, you’ll have new unallocated space shown next to the corresponding physical drive in the bottom half of the Disk Management screen.
Step 4: Right-click the unallocated space and select New Simple Volume from the resulting menu.
Step 5: Follow the on-screen instructions, and select the size of the volume (the default will use all unallocated space) and the drive letter.
Step 6: It’s wise to format new and old drives when creating a new partition. When given the option, select to do so. For File System, select NTFS. The ExFAT option is often used for portable devices. You can also add a volume label (a name) if you want. You can leave the allocation unit size at default. Select Quick Format if you are short on time. A full format is rarely required.
Step 7: Continue to click through Next buttons and, finally, hit Finish to create the volume. Your hard drive will now have a brand new partition with its very own designation. You’ll be able to see it and all the information about it on the Disk Management page.
Third-party alternatives
If the manual process involves too many clicks for your taste, there are alternatives. You can find a long list of third-party tools that help with partitioning your hard drive in Windows 10. However, there are only a few we’d recommend using. Here are a handful of options that we’ve had good experiences using.
EaseUS’s Partition Master Free is a great tool enjoyed by millions of users worldwide. It features means for moving and resizing partitions, wiping them clean, and altering labels and designations. It even comes with a Partition Recovery Wizard, so you can recover lost or deleted partitions after a hard drive failure.
Mini Tool Partition Wizard Free
Mini Tool’s partitioning application offers full features, even in the free version. It adds the ability to convert file systems without requiring you to format a drive. You can also test the stability of your hard drive to see if there are any bad sectors.
GParted does not provide the greatest features of all the partition managers, but it gets the job done and offers support for a large assortment of systems and formats. It also comes with creation and resizing options.
Partitioning your hard drive is a great way to stay organized. You can take a DIY approach and dive into your Windows 10 device on your own, or you can trust one of these third-party solutions to help you through the process. It might take a little time, but you’ll find the right tool for your needs.