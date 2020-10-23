Parties field politicians kin in bid to secure Bihar 2020

Tejashwi Yadav (RJD) and Chirag Paswan (LJP) have started campaigning for their respective parties in Bihar.

By Mukesh Singh And Sahil Pandey

Patna (Bihar) [India], October 23 (ANI): As campaigning for Bihar Assembly election gains momentum, the fate of many candidates will be decided which includes kin of political families who have to carry the legacy of their parents and relatives forward.

Janata Dal-United (JDU), has fielded Chandrika Rai, the son of former Chief Minister of Bihar, Daroga Prasad Rai, who is contesting from Parsa constituency which is considered to be the traditional seat of the family.

Chandrika is also the father of Aishwarya Rai, who married the son of RJD strongman Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, and is now reportedly sought a divorce from him.

Meena Kamat, daughter in law of late Kapildev Kamat, the Panchayati Raj Minister who died due to COVID this month, has also received a ticket from JDU and will be contesting from Babubarhi seat in Madhubani.

Nikhil Mandal, the grandson of BP Mandal, the first non-Congress Chief Minister of Bihar and chairperson of the backward classes commission better known as Mandal Commission, is contesting from Madhepura as a JDU nominee. His father was also a two time MLA.

There are a few candidates who switched from RJD to JDU like Faraz Fatmi who is contesting from Darbhanga, he is the son of former HRD minister Mohd Ali Ashraf Fatmi. Another candidate Jaivardhan Singh Yadav has been given a ticket from the Paliganj seat. He is the grandson of former Bihar minister Ram Lakhan Singh Yadav.

While the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), headed by Chirag Paswan has decided to field his cousin Krishna Raj from Rosera constituency. The party was founded by Chirag's father, Ram Vilas Paswan.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's both sons are contesting Bihar election. Younger son Tejashwi Yadav is the chief ministerial face of the 'Mahagathbandhan' or the grand alliance. He is contesting from Raghopur, while elder son Tej Pratap Yadav is fighting from Hasanpur Assembly seat.

Sudhakar Singh, son of party state president Jagadanand Singh was given RJD ticket from Ramgarh assembly seat.

While Rishi Singh, son of former Union minister and president of RJD's women cell, Kanti Singh, has been fielded from Obra assembly seat. Rahul Tiwari, the son of RJD's vice-president and senior leader, Shivanand Tiwari, has been fielded from Shahpur seat.

Daughter of former Union minister Jai Prakash Narayan Yadav, Divya Prakash has been fielded from Tarapur assembly constituency, while her brother is contesting from Jamui assembly seat.

Randhir Kumar Singh, the son of former Lok Sabha MP Prabhunath Singh, is trying his luck on an RJD ticket from Chapra.

Wives of several RJD leaders are also in the fray. Wife of strongman Rama Kishore Singh, Veena Singh, has been fielded from the Mahnar seat in the Vaishali district. Similarly, RJD leader Raj Ballabh Yadav's wife Vibha Devi has been fielded from Nawada seat after her husband was imprisoned for life for raping a minor. Kiran Devi, the wife of Arun Yadav, got an RJD ticket from Sandesh constituency.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also followed the pattern and recently inducted Indian shooter Shreyasi Singh, who is the daughter of former union minister Digvijay Singh, and gave her a ticket from Jamui.

Sanjeev Chaurasia, who won from the Digha assembly seat last time, is contesting from the same place. He is the son of former BJP leader and present Governor of Sikkim Ganga Prasad Chaurasia.

Nitin Nabin, the son of seasoned BJP leader the late Naveen Kishore Prasad Sinha, is in the fray from Bankipur.

The Congress has also given tickets to the kin of its senior leaders. Shubhanand Singh, the son of Congress Legislature Party leader in Bihar Assembly Sadanand Singh, has been fielded from their traditional Kahangaon seat in Bhagalpur.

Meanwhile, Shashi Shekhar Singh who is fighting from Gaya's Wazirganj seat is the son of Congress leader Awadhesh Kumar Singh.

Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha's son Luv Sinha is in the fray from Bankipur which is considered to be the BJP fortress.

Subhashini Yadav, the daughter of socialist leader Sharad Yadav, has been fielded by the Congress party from Bihariganj in Madhepura. (ANI)