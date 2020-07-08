Parties call on Premier Ford to mandate air conditioning in long-term care homes

TORONTO — Opposition leaders are calling on Premier Doug Ford to make good on comments criticizing the owners of long-term care homes that lack air conditioning.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath says Ford should change the Long-Term Care Act to mandate A/C in long-term care residents' bedrooms.

Green party Leader Mike Schreiner says he would support such an amendment.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

On Tuesday, Ford tore into long-term care homes without air conditioning, saying he'd speak to the owners directly about rectifying the situation.

He said he'd "like to stick them in the room for 24 hours at 30C heat (and) see how they like it," but stopped short of suggesting any changes to law or regulations.

As it stands, the Long-Term Care Act does not require air conditioning, but says homes without it must have a "cooling plan" in place.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2020.

The Canadian Press