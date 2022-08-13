We partied for June’s jubilee, but a winter recession won’t be an easy ride

Phillip Inman
·4 min read
<span>Photograph: Amer Ghazzal/Rex</span>
Photograph: Amer Ghazzal/Rex

Rewind to this time last year and the UK economy was accelerating out of the biggest slump in 300 years. The year-on-year growth rate was 8.7% and there was a sense that the worst of the pandemic was over.

China had reopened its doors to the world and inflation was falling as commodity prices – from copper and oil to wheat and timber – began to tumble.

This week the outlook is very different, reflecting the high cost of the war ravaging Ukraine and the supply chain blockages that can be traced back to China’s return to sporadic lockdowns of industrial centres and ports, blocking global supply chains.

Official figures on Friday showed the UK economy contracted by 0.1% in the three months to June, and the Bank of England expects a long recession to begin in October.

Part of the decline was attributed to the two bank holidays that denied employers the usual number of working days in June. The Bank of England believes the jubilee bank holidays were significant and will be offset by a symmetric bounceback in the third quarter, before a downturn gets fully under way.

Data on the state of the labour market, inflation and retail sales will appear over the coming days and is expected to confirm the Bank’s view that economic output at the moment is flat, and that a full-blown recession will start later in the year.

The prospect of energy bills increasing further could prompt some older workers to head back to the office and factory floor

On Tuesday, job figures are expected to show that a shortage of workers has kept the labour market tight. Unemployment will remain low and vacancies will stay near record highs. Wage growth is forecast by City analysts to have stabilised since May at 6.2%, including bonuses.

The government will attempt to cast these figures as good news that reveals how government policies have supported employment.

But the jobs market is still short of about 700,000 workers, many with crucial skills, whom forecasters expected, in assessments made before the pandemic, to be looking for work in 2022.

Older workers have taken early retirement in droves, while others are still suffering the after-effects of Covid-19. EU workers denied visas have returned home. Younger workers have sought refuge in further and higher education.

This last group will return – better qualified – to seek jobs at some point. What is less clear is how many older workers will want to fill vacancies. Some analysts expect that a jump in the consumer prices index (CPI) measure of inflation will encourage them to look for work.

While the CPI is forecast to remain below double figures in data out on Wednesday, Threadneedle Street officials have predicted that it will soar to 13% in October, eating further into disposable incomes.

The prospect of energy bills, which underpin the rise in CPI, increasing further in January and April next year, is another factor that could prompt some older workers to head back to the office and factory floor.

Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at consultancy Pantheon Macroeconomics, says a mass return to work is likely to take the pressure off pay. Increases, including bonuses, have already fallen for two consecutive months from 7% to 6.2%.

Pay settlements, mostly agreed by large employers, are another indication that wage rises remain subdued. The median settlement held steady at 4% in June, according to XpertHR, while the permanent staff salaries balance – which offsets those firms offering higher salaries against those offering lower ones – fell from May to June and then to an 11-month low in July.

Related: If recession hits the UK, a base rate rise is the last thing we need

“These developments should reassure the Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) that wage growth is unlikely to get out of hand later this year, even as CPI inflation continues to rise. As a result, we continue to expect the MPC to raise the base rate by 0.25 percentage points, rather than 0.5 percentage points, next month,” Tombs said.

He is one of several analysts to predict that falling living standards will encourage more people who have quit the labour market during the pandemic to take a job.

If this scenario plays out, there will be less pressure on Bank policymakers to raise interest rates next year. This won’t mean we can recreate last years’ optimism, but the recession could be shallower than expected.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime wins third-round match at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — A powerful service game gave Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime a distinct advantage in his third-round match at the National Bank Open on Thursday afternoon. Cameron Norrie had no answer for it and then watched his own service game fall apart. The sixth-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 15 aces in a 6-3, 6-4 victory over the ninth-seeded Brit to earn a quarterfinal berth at his hometown tournament. "That was a very convincing win," Auger-Aliassime said. "I served really well but I felt like I

  • Alejandro Diaz, the CPL's leading scorer, heads to Europe with blessing of Pacific FC

    Pacific FC CEO Rob Friend lost a lot of goals Wednesday but still celebrated the day. In selling Mexican forward Alejandro Diaz to Norway's Sogndal Fotball, Friend said goodbye to the Canadian Premier League's leading scorer with 13 goals this season. But he was also fulfilling the Canadian Premier League's mission — to help develop players and further their career. "The reality is this league is built by Canadians for Canadians, but also for players to come here in this country and showcase the

  • Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner expected to miss 2022-23 season with hip injury

    The injury woes continue for Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner.

  • Hockey Canada scandal shows the need to ban non-disclosure agreements, advocates say

    There are growing calls to outlaw non-disclosure agreements across the country as Hockey Canada and other sports organizations reel from sexual assault scandals, including some that led to multi-million dollar payouts to keep details about the incidents secret. Non-disclosure agreements can prohibit sexual assault complainants from speaking publicly about their allegations in exchange for a settlement. University of Windsor law professor Julie Macfarlane has helped provinces draft legislation to

  • Canadian Rory (Red King) MacDonald gets new opponent on eve of PFL semifinal

    Canadian welterweight Rory (Red King) MacDonald has a new opponent for Saturday's Professional Fighters League semifinal in the wake of Russian Magomed Umalatov's inability to get a visa to enter Britain. MacDonald (23-9-1) and Umalatov (12-0-0) were slated to meet in the main event of the PFL playoff card at Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales, with the winner advancing to the final with the 170-pound title and a US$1-million payday on the line. But on Thursday, the PFL said Umalatov and fellow

  • Review concludes Whitecaps' response to misconduct allegations was appropriate

    An independent investigation has concluded that the Vancouver Whitecaps' response to allegations of misconduct by former women's coaches Bob Birarda and Hubert Busby Jr., was serious and "appropriate." But the report, prepared for Major League Soccer by lawyers Janice Rubin and Melody Jahanzadeh of Rubin Thomlinson LLP, says while the club acted "expeditiously" in hiring an experienced workplace investigator, there were issues with the investigation itself. The report says the initial investigat

  • Day 1 of World Juniors features shockingly low attendance

    Fans didn't exactly flock to Rogers Place to watch the opening games of the World Juniors.

  • Team Canada prepares for unusual world junior hockey championship

    EDMONTON — Pressure is always high for Canada at the world junior hockey championships. But this year's team faces a whole host of unusual circumstances. Not only will the squad be playing summer hockey on home soil when they begin tournament play against Latvia in Edmonton on Wednesday, they'll be doing so under unique scrutiny. Hockey Canada has faced intense criticism in recent months for its handling of sexual assault allegations levied against members of former world junior teams. The alleg

  • Canada slips past Sweden 4-3 in pre-world junior test

    EDMONTON — Canada scored three unanswered goals in the first period, including one on the power play, and went on to defeat Sweden 4-3 on Monday in the final exhibition tune-up before Tuesday's start of the rescheduled 2022 World Junior Hockey Championship at Rogers Place. Nathan Gaucher, Mason McTavish, Kent Johnson and Joshua Roy scored for the Canadians who led 3-1 after 40 minutes but had to fend off a spirited Sweden comeback in the third period. Theodor Niederbach, Jonathan Lekkerimaki and

  • Former world No. 5 Bouchard gets wild-card berth at Odlum Brown VanOpen

    VANCOUVER — Former world No. 5 Eugenie Bouchard has been given a wild-card berth at the Odlum Brown VanOpen tennis tournament. Bouchard will play for the first time since sustaining a right shoulder injury at a March 2021 tournament in Mexico. She underwent arthroscopic surgery on the shoulder in June 2021. The 28-year-old from Westmount, Que., reached her career high ranking during a breakout 2014 season that included an appearance in the Wimbledon final and the semifinals of the Australian Ope

  • Serena Williams plays final match in Canada, losing to Bencic at National Bank Open

    TORONTO — Serena Williams looked out at the sold-out crowd at Sobeys Stadium, searching for the fan who had just shouted "Serena, you're the best!" "Thank you. I love all of you," said Williams, with a mix of sweat and tears around her eyes, acknowledging the more than 12,500 spectators who watched her final match in Canada. Williams lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the National Bank Open on Wednesday. Williams, who turns 41 this September, announced her inten

  • Meaghan Mikkelson has unfinished business with Canadian women's hockey team

    CALGARY — Meaghan Mikkelson wasn't done playing hockey. After three Olympic Games and two gold medals, the 37-year-old defender could have moved on from the Canadian women's team with her head held high. She'd put in a herculean effort trying to rehabilitate a catastrophic knee injury in time to play in a fourth Olympic Games. Mikkelson ran out of runway and was released from the team that went on to win gold in Beijing in February. At a crossroads in her hockey career and retirement an option,

  • Suarez' Nacional knocked out of Copa Sudamericana

    SAO PAULO (AP) — Veteran Uruguay striker Luis Suarez and his new club Nacional of Uruguay crashed out of the Copa Sudamericana on Tuesday. Atletico Goianiense of Brazil won 3-0 at home in Goiania to clinch the quarterfinals series 4-0 on aggregate. Winning the Copa Sudamericana, the second most prestigious club soccer tournament in South America, was a major goal for 35-year-old Suarez ahead of the World Cup in Qatar. Luiz Fernando scored in the 5th and 53rd minutes at the Serra Dourada Stadium.

  • Andrea Skinner appointed interim board chair at Hockey Canada

    CALGARY — Toronto lawyer Andrea Skinner has been appointed interim chair of Hockey Canada's board of directors. Skinner is the first woman to hold the position in the organization's history. She takes over for Michael Brind'Amour, who resigned last week. Hockey Canada is under the public and governmental microscope for its handling of sexual assault allegations against members of past junior men's hockey teams. The federal government has frozen funding to Hockey Canada until it meets several con

  • Gold among P.E.I.'s first two medals at Canada Games

    Vanessa Keefe of Oyster Bed Bridge captured the gold for Prince Edward Island Thursday at the 2022 Canada Summer Games, being held in Niagara, Ont. It was one of two medals won by P.E.I. Thursday, the first two of the games for the Island. The games started last weekend. The 18-year-old Keefe defeated Natalie Vecchio of Ontario in wrestling, after advancing over Saskatchewan in the semifinal. Keefe went 7-0 through the team and individual competition. R. J. Hetherington of Stratford took home a

  • Russia's Medvedev focusing on the positives after being forced to skip Wimbledon

    MONTREAL — There's a blank space in the nationality column beside Daniil Medvedev's name on the drawsheet at the National Bank Open. The Russian flag is also missing from the Moscow native's bio on the ATP Tour website. It's simply the new normal for the world No. 1 and his compatriots, who had to skip Wimbledon last month because of the Grand Slam tournament's ban on players from Russia and Belarus over the war in Ukraine. Both the ATP Tour and WTA Tour have allowed players from the two countri

  • McTavish puts up six points, Canada crushes Slovakia 11-1 at world juniors

    EDMONTON — Mason McTavish didn't have to pull on the Maple Leaf and play in an unusual summer world junior hockey championship. The 19-year-old forward will head back to the Anaheim Ducks next month, the NHL team where he put up a goal and two assists in nine appearances last season. Skipping an August tournament to focus on preparing for training camp likely wouldn't raise eyebrows. But McTavish has been clear — he loves playing hockey and he loves representing Canada The dedication paid off Th

  • Police reopen investigation into sexual assault allegation against Olympiques players

    QUEBEC — Police in Quebec City have reopened an investigation into a 2014 allegation of sexual assault involving players from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Gatineau Olympiques. The QMJHL said in a statement Friday that it has been notified of the reopened investigation and will offer its "full co-operation" to Quebec City's police department. Le Soleil reported in 2015 that a woman filed a complaint alleging a sexual assault involving four Olympiques players in a Quebec City hotel room

  • Orioles hit 4 homers in 7-4 victory over Blue Jays

    BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays will be seeing a lot of each other in the coming weeks. On Monday night, Ramón Urías and the upstart Orioles measured up fine. Urías hit a three-run homer in the first inning, and Anthony Santander, Ryan Mountcastle and Austin Hays also went deep to lift Baltimore to a 7-4 victory over the Blue Jays. The Orioles, who entered the day two games behind Seattle and Tampa Bay for the final two wild cards in the American League, pulled withi

  • World juniors: Connor Bedard soars as Canada drops Latvia in opener

    The 2022 world juniors, which were halted in December over Covid concerns, restarted this week. Here's three takeaways from Canada's opener on Wednesday.