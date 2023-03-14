Particle Size Analyzer Market Size Worth $695.45 Million by 2032: The Brainy Insights

The Brainy Insights

The market for particle size analyzers has grown at an appealing rate due to technological advances. The market is anticipated to be driven by rising initiatives, government assistance, and key players. Asia-Pacific region emerged as the highest in the global particle size analyzer market, with a share of 34.85% in 2022.

Newark, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 395.37 Million in 2022 particle size analyzer market will reach USD 695.45 Million by 2032. Particle size analysis belongs to the broader area of test and measurement, a market in itself that is developing and vital across all industrial verticals. The desire for a more powerful analyzer is also fuelling the growth of the particle size analyzer market, further driven by increasing expenditures in nanotechnology. Increased government spending on pharmaceutical R&D globally, stringent quality standards, and growth in research clinics, notably in the Asia-Pacific region, are major market drivers for particle size analyzers. Even though particle analyzers have several advantages, they are costly. If they must be imported, the fees imposed on them are very high, limiting many countries from importing as many analyzers as they had initially intended.



Key Insight of the Particle Size Analyzer Market



Asia-Pacific had the highest market value of USD 137.78 Million in 2022 in the global particle size analyzer market.



With a market value of USD 137.78 Million in 2022, Asia-Pacific emerged as the market with the highest revenue. The Asia Pacific region is one of the significant profit-generating areas in the market for particle size analyzers. The Asia-Pacific particle size analyzer market is being driven by several factors, including rising consumer awareness of nanotechnology, the presence of significant players in the market, the implementation of government regulations and amendments to improve product quality, the high calibre of industry standards, the gradual shifting of manufacturing activities, and pharmaceutical R&D. Nonetheless, it is predicted that throughout the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific market will experience the highest CAGR. This is because many research facilities are being established in the region, which is acting as a global hub for R&D for many companies globally.



The nanoparticle tracking analysis (NTA) segment had the highest market share of 28.78% in 2022 in the particle size analyzer market.



In the market for particle size analyzer, the nanoparticle tracking analysis (NTA) segment held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for 28.78%. With the amount of research being done in this field, it is projected that the market for particle size analyzers will grow substantially. In the biopharmaceutical and biotech sectors, where R&D activity is expanding, NTA is mainly used. And in the anticipated time frame, this will certainly increase even further.



The pharmaceuticals segment had the highest market share of 23.49% in 2022.



In the market for particle size analyzers, the pharmaceuticals segment held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for 23.49%. Also, the pharmaceuticals segment is likely to expand the most throughout the forecasted period due to government support for drug development, promoting pharmaceutical research studies, growth in the number of biotechnology companies, and continued technological advancements.



The wet particle segment had the highest market share of 35.06% in 2022 in the particle size analyzer market.



In the market for particle size analyzers, the wet particle segment held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for 35.06%. Over the past several years, there has been an increase in demand for wet particle size analyzers due to the rise in their application in evaluating the size distribution of particles suspended in a liquid medium. Several techniques can be used to achieve this, including dynamic light scattering, ultrasonic spectroscopy, and laser diffraction.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Technological advancements



Due to technological advancements, the market for particle size analyzers has expanded at a favourable rate. During the anticipated period, artificial intelligence and machine learning developments will be the primary drivers of the demand for particle size analyzers. Rising initiatives, government aid, and major players are expected to drive the market. The primary drivers of the particle size analyzer market expansion are the strict regulatory environment and the regional development of prominent competitors. The growth of nanotechnology research programmes and increased demand from the semiconductor, pharmaceutical, aerospace, and automotive industries have increased the need for this market.



Restraint: High costs, along with a lack of awareness



The expensive analyzer and a lack of consumer technology awareness can constrain the market's growth during the anticipated period. The COVID-19 virus is a barrier to developing the particle size analyzer market. Nonetheless, the absence of such a tool and high import duties in underdeveloped nations may affect the market. The stagnant economy and geopolitical instability have limited this market's expansion.



Opportunity: Increasing demand in pharmaceuticals



Technology advancements have enabled industry participants to have numerous opportunities. Pharmaceutical intermediates and active medicinal substances are frequently employed in powder form. The effectiveness of treatments is significantly impacted by the particle size of APIs and intermediates, which affects the rate of drug absorption in the gastrointestinal tract following delivery. To maintain the standard of pharmaceutical production, it is crucial to evaluate the particle qualities of raw materials. Throughout the projected period, increased demand for particle size analyzers in the pharmaceutical industry is anticipated to drive market growth.



Some of the major players operating in the particle size analyzer market are:



• Beckman Coulter

• Microtrac

• SYMPATEC

• IZON

• Shimadzu

• Retsch

• Bettersize

• Chengdu Jingxin

• Malvern

• Micromeritics

• PSS

• OMEC

• HORIBA

• Brookhaven

• Winner Particle

• CILAS



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Technology:



• Dynamic Light Scattering

• Nanoparticle Tracking Analysis (NTA)

• Laser Diffraction

• Imaging



By Industry:



• Food and Beverage

• Chemicals and Petroleum

• Pharmaceuticals

• Paints and Coatings

• Others



By Dispersion Type:



• Wet Particle

• Dry Particle

• Spray Particle



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

