Kathleen McGovern scored twice as Hearts beat Partick Thistle 3-0 to move three points clear of fifth-placed Hibernian.

Danni Findlay headed the visitors in front in the 24th minute.

And it stayed that way until the 68th minute, when McGovern tapped in Hearts' second.

And McGovern slid in for the clincher as Hibs, beaten 2-1 by Rangers, lost ground on their Edinburgh rivals.