Participants and broadcast schedule for 2018 Mae Young Classic tournament announced
WWE announced the full list of participants for the 2018 Mae Young Classic today, which will air on the WWE Network beginning on September 5 at 9 p.m. EST.
In a change from the original tournament, which was streamed Netflix-style by putting all the episodes at once, this year's tournament will feature a weekly one-hour show every Wednesday night, leading to the finals at WWE Evolution on October 28.
In another change, the commentary team will consist of Michael Cole, Renee Young and former Women's champion Beth Phoenix. One of the criticisms of last year's tournament was the subpar commentary of Jim Ross and lack of female perspective in the commentary booth.
The tournament matches will taped over two nights at Full Sail in Florida on August 8 and 9, and a full list of participants is below:
Kaitlyn
Rhea Ripley
Io Shirai
Nicole Matthews
Jinny
Kacy Catanzaro
Deonna Purrazzo
Tegan Nox
Reina Gonzalez
Taynara Conti
Mia Yim
Mercedes Martinez
Kavita Devi
Killer Kelly
Zeuxis
Isla Dawn
Lacey Lane
Karen Q
Toni Storm
Meiko Satomura
Ashley Rayne
Priscilla Kelly
Xia Brookside
Hiroyo Matsumoto
Aerial Monroe
Vanessa Kraven
Allysin Kay
Xia Li
Rachel Evers
MJ Jenkins
Zatara