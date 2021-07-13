Partial list of Emmy nominees in top categories

CBC

Team Canada is taking 371 athletes to the Tokyo Olympics, the country's largest Games contingent since Los Angeles in 1984, the Canadian Olympic Committee announced on Tuesday. The roster includes 40 Olympic medallists and 226 rookies. Of the total number of athletes, 225 identify as female or are competing in women's events while 146 identify as male or are competing in men's events. They will be accompanied by 131 coaches. "This is a very special moment for these 371 athletes, who have faced s