Part of Me Wanted to Die: Bigg Boss OTT's Neha Bhasin on Family Being Trolled

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Neha Bhasin was eliminated from the show two days before the finale. Neha took to Instagram to express how she was distressed after learning that her husband Sameer Uddin and family members were trolled because of her closeness to co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal.

Neha Bhasin shared a note on her Instagram handle.

Neha wrote that a part of her wanted to 'die' after she read the negative and hateful comments about her. Neha also took a dig at the other contestants.

“Honest to God, the morning after I got out, read all the negativity, heard the trolling against Sameer, mom, my sister and brother, a part of me wanted to really die. I felt that darkness again. But my family's love, Sameer's calmness and support, Bling's (her pet dog) kisses, Mummas constant calling and loud positive support of my fans resurrected me. If you think negativity and trolling and constant commenting is right then, my favourite line from an old song, Aise jahan se kyun hum dil lagayein. If liars, plotters, people who bitched and played with each other's minds were accepted then all I can say is (thumbs up emoji). Am all about love and till my last breath I shall be.”

Neha entered the Bigg Boss house as Millind Gaba’s 'connection', but later broke it for Pratik. On the other hand, Pratik also broke his 'connection' with Akshara Singh to be with Neha.

After her elimination, the 'Jag Ghoomeya' singer spoke about the negativity directed towards her in a Times Now Digital interview. She said “I am shocked by the amount of negativity that I am seeing. But I also saw a lot of positivity, because a number of real supporters and fans who actually understand the game started supporting me and Pratik".

