Part-owner of Los Angeles Football Club apologizes for anti-Israel social media reposts

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A part-owner of Los Angeles Football Club apologized Monday for reposting reportedly anti-Israel posts on social media that were criticized by his club and Major League Soccer as “deeply offensive.”

The Jewish Chronicle first reported Ruben Gnanalingam reposted messages on his LinkedIn page, including comments urging “armies” to “dismantle” Israel and one that compared the war in Gaza with the Holocaust.

Gnanalingam, a Malaysian businessman and also vice chairman of second-division English club Queen’s Park Rangers, said in a statement he deeply regretted that content on his social media account caused distress and concern.

“It was never my intention to offend or harm anyone, and I take responsibility for not exercising greater caution before sharing these posts,” he wrote. "I sincerely apologize to those affected, including my colleagues, friends, and family.

“As someone who values unity, diversity, and respect for all people, I take full responsibility for my actions and have since removed the reposts. I have decided to step away from social media for the foreseeable future to focus on my professional responsibilities and ensure my communication reflects the values and high standards expected of me as a global business leader.”

Gnanalingam added that he was committed to learning from his action and working closely with MLS, LAFC, QPR and other organizations to ensure he handles matters of public communication with greater care.

Gnanalingam's social media reposts were discovered by the investigative group GnasherJews and shared with The Jewish Chronicle.

The MLS and LAFC condemned Gnanalingam's reposts in a joint statement.

“MLS and LAFC believe in unity and we stand firmly against hate in any form,” they said. “The League is currently reviewing the situation and will have no further comment at this time.”

