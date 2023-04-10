Part of Interstate 84 closed south of Boise after Ada County Sheriff’s Office shooting

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

To sign up for breaking news alerts, click here.

Police closed part of Interstate 84 on Monday morning following a police shooting.

Idaho State Police alerted the public to the road closure at 3:37 a.m. on social media. The agency warned drivers that eastbound lanes on the interstate were blocked near milepost 59, according to an Idaho State Police Twitter post.

ACSO deputies were involved in a confrontation that resulted in an officer-involved shooting at MP 59 on I-84 earlier this morning. All eastbound lanes of I-84 are blocked near Eisenman Road. Traffic is being diverted. Motorists should avoid area. — Ada County Sheriff (@AdaCoSheriff) April 10, 2023

Hours later, the Ada County Sheriff’s Office said sheriff’s deputies were in “a confrontation that resulted in an officer-involved shooting” according to a tweet around 7 a.m. Traffic was being diverted near Eisenman Road, which is across from Micron Park, and drivers should avoid the area, according to the sheriff’s office.

Ada County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Patrick Orr declined to provide the Idaho Statesman with further details on the shooting, but said more information would be released in the future.

ACSO deputies were involved in a confrontation that resulted in an officer-involved shooting at MP 59 on I-84 earlier this morning. All eastbound lanes of I-84 are blocked near Eisenman Road. Traffic is being diverted. Motorists should avoid area. — Ada County Sheriff (@AdaCoSheriff) April 10, 2023

This is a developing story. The Statesman will continue to report on the shooting as new information becomes available.