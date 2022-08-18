Part of a foot — in a shoe — found floating in Yellowstone hot spring, rangers say

Part of a human foot was found floating in one of the deepest hot springs in Yellowstone National Park, rangers said.

A park employee discovered the foot in the park’s Abyss Pool on Tuesday, Aug. 16, Yellowstone officials told McClatchy News. A shoe with the foot still inside was floating in the hot spring.

Park officials said they’re investigating the discovery and the West Thumb Geyser Basin was temporarily closed to visitors. It’s since been reopened, officials said.

“The park does not have any other details to share about this incident currently,” Morgan Warthin, public affairs officer, told McClatchy News in an email. “We will provide additional information to the public in the next few days.”

The Abyss Pool is more than 50 feet deep and is about 140 degrees.

Several park visitors have been injured in Yellowstone’s thermal areas over the years.

In October, a 20-year-old Washington woman was badly burned after she ran into a hot spring after her dog. The dog died from its injuries.

A month earlier, a 19-year-old had second- and third-degree burns over 5% of her body while visiting the Old Faithful geyser. Park officials did not say if the woman walked on the geyser or left the boardwalks before she got burned.

In 2016, an Oregon man may have dissolved after trying to soak in a thermal area. Workers couldn’t find any remains, and park rangers believe he dissolved in the dangerously hot water, the Associated Press reported.

“The ground in hydrothermal areas is fragile and thin, and there is scalding water just below the surface,” rangers said. “Everyone must remain on boardwalks and trails and exercise extreme caution around thermal features.”

Bison gores 71-year-old woman at Yellowstone. It’s the second attack in three days

Yellowstone peak renamed after park cuts ties with explorer Doane. What to know

Man turns his back to moose to take selfie in national park. Don’t do that, rangers say