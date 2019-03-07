Part 8 of the 10 most interesting players to watch this offseason: Damien Williams

Can Damien Williams build on his 2018 breakout and continue to post RB1 fantasy numbers in 2019? Yahoo Fanalyst Liz Loza digs in. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Rife with juicy narratives, the NFL remains one of the nation’s most original and long-standing reality shows. From August through February, the drama is televised in hour long episodes. Throughout the spring and summer, the intrigue spills beyond the sticks, enticing viewers with tales of cunning, redemption, and betrayal. At the center of these unfolding plot lines, often exists a player. Whether they’re returning from injury, moving teams, or grasping at relevance, these men captivate our attention.

Over the next few weeks, I’ll be examining the 10 most interesting players of the offseason. As their situations develop, updates will be made to each story. The hope is that this becomes a hub of conversation for the league’s most compelling names… and devoted aficionados.

Part 8 of the 10 most interesting players to watch this offseason

After four years in Miami and averaging a career-high of 3.9 YPC, Williams kicked off 2018 in Kansas City. Lauded primarily for his receiving chops, the Oklahoma product beat out Charcandrick West as the team’s primary change-of-pace option. We all know by now, however, that where Williams started the season and where he finished it were two vastly different places. It’s interesting that an RB who caught heat for “tip-toeing” truly stepped up when it mattered.

After the Chiefs’ Week 12 bye, Williams received a massive opportunity. With Kareem Hunt on the Commissioner Exempt List and Spencer Ware struggling/injured, Williams’ snap percentage skyrocketed. From being on the field for 12 percent of the team’s plays in Week 1 to touching the ball 16 times for a total of 123 yards and 2 scores in Week 15, the 26-year-old became the poster boy for the #RBdoesntmatter truthers.

While GM Brett Veach recently told reporters that the starting job was Williams’ “to lose,” it’s unlikely that the team won’t add depth at the position, especially with Ware and West set to become free agents. Whether the Chiefs add insurance via free agency (my social media feeds are chocked full of Arrowhead loyalists clamoring for everyone from Le’Veon Bell to Mark Ingram) or the draft (David Montgomery feels like a good fit), Williams will need to build on his flashy late-season finish.

After making a base salary of $790,000 in 2018, Williams was signed to a two-year extension. He’ll receive an immediate bump of $260,000 in 2019 and is set to earn a base of $1,850,000 in 2020. That’s a solid increase for a player who started just five games all year. Then again, he did average more than 6 yards per touch as the team’s RB1.

The #RBdoesntmatter narrative has been amplified by Damien Williams. But are you buying into his ability to produce again in 2019? Answer the below poll and let me know how you REALLY feel about KC's theoretical starting RB. 🤔🗳️✅ — Liz Loza (@LizLoza_FF) March 7, 2019

One can’t help conclude, however, that Williams’ impressive production had a lot to do with the explosiveness of the Chiefs’ offense. Were he to be guaranteed 18-plus touches per contest again in 2019, he’d certainly be a top-ten fantasy contender. The question, of course, remains whether or not he’ll get that chance. A team with little cap space and more pressing needs throughout the defense, KC would stun me if they paid up for another running back. That said, I’d be equally stunned if they didn’t give the former backup a little competition.

Williams, undeniably, delivered lightning in a bottle to both his real life and fantasy fans, but lightning doesn’t strike the same place twice … and I wouldn’t anticipate Williams debunking that myth in 2019.

