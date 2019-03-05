Could free-agent WR Adam Humphries be fantasy's next Julian Edelman?

Adam Humphries was a solid add for PPR enthusiasts last year. Can he continue to surprise in 2019? (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Rife with juicy narratives, the NFL remains one of the nation’s most original and long-standing reality shows. From August through February, the drama is televised in hour long episodes. Throughout the spring and summer, the intrigue spills beyond the sticks, enticing viewers with tales of cunning, redemption, and betrayal. At the center of these unfolding plot lines, often exists a player. Whether they’re returning from injury, moving teams, or grasping at relevance, these men captivate our attention.

Over the next few weeks, I’ll be examining the 10 most interesting players of the offseason. As their situations develop, updates will be made to each story. The hope is that this becomes a hub of conversation for the league’s most compelling names… and devoted aficionados. Next up, Adam Humphries.

Part 7 of the 10 most interesting players to watch this offseason

Since signing with the Bucs as a free agent in 2015, Humphries has netted just under $4.6 million. Heading into free agency, there are reports that he could command between $8 million and $14 million annually. Humphries’ earning potential is certainly being helped by a weak wide receiver class, but his 2018 production has absolutely raised his profile.

Second in team targets (104) and receptions (76), the Clemson product finished third in receiving yards (816), just 26 yards behind Chris Godwin. A plucky slot receiver who excels after the catch (4.1 yards/target in 2018, WR8), Humphries worked as a security blanket for Jameis Winston. In fact, he averaged over 5.5 catches per contest when Winston was the starter. Humphries also thrived as a buoy for PPR enthusiasts, finishing just inside the top-twenty-five fantasy producers at the position.

🧐 WRs drawing an interesting market this year. Which of the following #freeagent slot receivers would you prioritize? 🤔#NFLFreeAgency #FantasyFootball — Liz Loza (@LizLoza_FF) March 4, 2019

While Bruce Arians appears genuine in his platitudes of the “Spartanburg Sparkplug,” it seems unlikely that Humphries will return to Tampa Bay. Where he will land continues to be a mystery. In a slot-heavy free-agent class that includes YAC monster Golden Tate, Humphries’ potential is being muddied. He’s doesn’t have Tate’s name recognition, but he’ll also probably cost more than Cole Beasley.

I wouldn’t be surprised if a forward thinking team like the Patriots makes a play for Humphries. He’s a less polished but much younger version of Julian Edelman (who will turn 33 this May). Acquiring a gritty chain-mover who also returns kicks would take the immediate pressure off of both Edelman and James White, while also installing a succession plan for the future. Keep the 25-year-old slotman on your radar, I think he’ll continue to impress… and surprise.

