New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees was amazing for most of last season, but he didn't finish strong. Is there cause for concern? (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)

Rife with juicy narratives, the NFL remains one of the nation’s most original and long-standing reality shows. From August through February, the drama is televised in hour long episodes. Throughout the spring and summer, the intrigue spills beyond the sticks, enticing viewers with tales of cunning, redemption, and betrayal. At the center of these unfolding plot lines, often exists a player. Whether they’re returning from injury, moving teams, or grasping at relevance, these men captivate our attention.

Over the next few weeks, I’ll be examining the 10 most interesting players of the offseason. As their situations develop, updates will be made to each story. The hope is that this becomes a hub of conversation for the league’s most compelling names… and devoted aficionados. Next up, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

Part 6 of the 10 most interesting players of offseason

Brees’ greatness was on display for much of the 2018 season. Closing out his 18th year as a pro, the former Boilermaker posted QB1 fantasy numbers for the 13th consecutive season and exploded calculator brains with elite efficiency stats (ex: 78.8% True Completion, QB1). From setting a new NFL all-time passing yards record to garnering his 12th Pro Bowl selection, everybody’s (other) favorite 40-year-old QB spent much of the year proving that success has more to do with grit and dedication than height and youth.

That was until Week 13…

Whether it was due to three straight road trips or the grind of the game on an aging frame, Brees’ play slipped down the stretch. Averaging under 215 passing yards and 6.3 YPA, the Saints’ signal-caller only managed three touchdowns (while also throwing three picks) over his final four regular-season efforts.

His numbers rebounded in the postseason, but his performances were far from crisp and/or dominant. For example, when facing both the Eagles and Rams in November, Brees played two ultra-clean games, taking zero sacks, and managed 4 scores a piece. Yet in January against the same foes he had an INT, took 2 sacks, and passed for only 2 scores in each game. That decline isn’t particularly alarming for a player of Brees’ caliber… but it is a decline.

I know throwing even a teeny sliver of shade in Drew Brees' direction gets folks all UP IN THEIR FEELINGS... but the close of his 2018 season wasn't epic. So, from a #FantasyFootball POV are you more likely to draft him.. — Liz Loza (@LizLoza_FF) February 28, 2019

So the question becomes: does it matter? Well, by September it won’t. People will have forgotten about his post-Thanksgiving play, see his 32-to-5 TD-to-INT ratio and only recall how the Saints were robbed of a Super Bowl appearance. The hyper-efficient Michael Thomas (85% catch rate, WR1) will continue to bail Brees out while Alvin Kamara scores all of the TDs (18, RB2) and evades all of the tackles (74, RB7). Maybe the Saints will abandon the Josh Hill experiment and draft a high-end TE (I like Irv Thomas out of Alabama). Or perhaps Dan Arnold finally puts it all together. Regardless, Brees will likely need help from his surrounding talent in order to stay inside of the top-10 fantasy producers at the position.

We’ll be here to see how it all shakes out this offseason.

