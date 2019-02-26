Part 5 of the 10 most interesting guys to watch this offseason: Market for Tevin Coleman

Running back Tevin Coleman's success depends on which NFL team he lands with in 2019. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Rife with juicy narratives, the NFL remains one of the nation’s most original and long-standing reality shows. From August through February, the drama is televised in hour long episodes. Throughout the spring and summer, the intrigue spills beyond the sticks, enticing viewers with tales of cunning, redemption, and betrayal. At the center of these unfolding plot lines often exists a player. Whether they’re returning from injury, moving teams, or grasping at relevance, these men captivate our attention.

Over the next few weeks, I’ll be examining the 10 most interesting players of the offseason. As their situations develop, updates will be made to each story. The hope is that this becomes a hub of conversation for the league’s most compelling names… and devoted aficionados. On to part five of the series, Tevin Coleman.

Selected in the third round of the 2015 draft, Coleman was rumored to be a target-prospect for Kyle Shanahan, and therefore expected to “go off” in the then-OC’s zone-running scheme. In fact, the hype surrounding Coleman was so fervent that numerous fantasy heads predicted that he’d easily dethrone the incumbent Devonta Freeman.

While I didn’t share my colleagues’ immediate enthusiasm for the former Hoosier, their argument was sound. A cut-and-go blazer with 4.4 speed and solid pass-catching ability, Coleman had the makings of a fantasy football stud. From skill-set and opportunity to fit and situation, his ascent seemed obvious. Four years later, however, the high school track standout still hasn’t fulfilled his perceived potential … and has yet to achieve RB1 status.

That’s my major beef with Coleman. Despite numerous chances to become “the guy” in Atlanta’s backfield, he’s always remained part of a committee. Whether it was due to injury, a change in coordinators, or running style, Coleman has never fully capitalized on his opportunities. Yes, he’s managed to put up top-20 fantasy numbers in three of his last four seasons, and his efficiency stats pop (particularly breakaway run rate, RB7 for 2017 and 2018), but he’s also never started a 16-game season or eclipsed 800 rushing yards in a year.

Some might view Coleman’s limited workload as a positive. Set to turn 26 in April, he has decidedly less wear on his tires and more upside than any of the other top free agents at the position. That duality is exactly what makes him so interesting. For example, if the New York Jets fail to make a deal with Le’Veon Bell, then Coleman feels like an acceptable Plan B … but he’d be working in a tandem with Elijah McGuire.

Tevin Coleman is the No. 2 FA RB on nearly everyone's list, but which of his likely landing spots (assuming NJY nabs Bell) will yield the most fantasy-friendly results? Personally, I'm wary of TC's ability to excel outside of a committee. Thoughts? 🗳️Vote👇 — Liz Loza (@LizLoza_FF) February 25, 2019

Of the teams with an obvious need — Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles — Tampa Bay and Houston feel like the most fantasy-friendly landing spots. But I’m not sure that Coleman can become more than the “two” in a “one-two” punch. As much as I want to lean into the possibility of the Texans releasing Lamar Miller and Coleman igniting the ground game and taking pressure off of DeShaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins, I have a sense that he’d fizzle.

That’s why I think Philly (again, figuring New York chases Bell) might initially be the least exciting — but long-term the most productive — landing spot for Coleman. As the lone dual-threat in an unabashedly socialist backfield, the former Falcon could flash his edge-bending speed and after-the-catch ability with Corey Clement and Josh Adams tagging in to keep him fresh and focused. Regardless of whether this other flock of birds bites, Coleman’s flight pattern deserves to be charted.

