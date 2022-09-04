Part of I-435 Highway closed Sunday in Kansas City after dead body found in median
Part of I-435 Highway in Kansas City is shut down Sunday as officers investigate after a person was found dead in the median, police said.
All lanes of the highway are shut down between Gregory Boulevard and 87th Street, the Kansas City Police Department said.
Police received a call at 8:47 a.m. Sunday after a motorist saw the body on southbound I-435 near Gregory Boulevard. A person was pronounced dead at the scene.