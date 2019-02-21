Part 4 of the 10 most interesting players to watch this offseason: Robert Foster

Robert Foster closed out 2018 strong, but can he become a fantasy stud in Buffalo’s young and run-heavy offense in 2019? (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Rife with juicy narratives, the NFL remains one of the nation’s most original and long-standing reality shows. From August through February, the drama is televised in hour long episodes. Throughout the spring and summer, the intrigue spills beyond the sticks, enticing viewers with tales of cunning, redemption, and betrayal. At the center of these unfolding plot lines, often exists a player. Whether they’re returning from injury, moving teams, or grasping at relevance, these men captivate our attention.

Over the next few weeks, I’ll be examining the 10 most interesting players of the offseason. As their situations develop, updates will be made to each story. The hope is that this becomes a hub of conversation for the league’s most compelling names… and devoted aficionados.

An explosive athlete with 4.4 speed, Foster was cut by the Bills (but signed to the practice squad) at the start of the season. Lack of depth and a losing record allowed him a second chance, as he returned to the active roster in Week 10.

The Alabama product caught the fantasy community’s attention after topping 90 yards and/or scoring in five of his final seven games, and has helped to ignite optimism in Orchard Park.

Over the final four games of the season — with Kelvin Benjamin no longer on the squad — Foster’s snap share skyrocketed. On the field for an average of 92 percent of the team’s plays, the then-rookie emerged as the team’s lone vertical threat. Despite being out-targeted by No. 1 WR Zay Jones by a total of eight looks down the stretch, Foster shone as the Bills’ most productive (and exciting) offensive weapon.

Hey Fantasy Heads! Which young receiver are you most intrigued by and willing to move up in your rankings heading into 2019? — Liz Loza (@LizLoza_FF) February 21, 2019





Averaging over 12 yards per target (WR2) and 20 yards per reception (WR1), the spry receiver spent most of his college career toiling in the shadow of Calvin Ridley. That helps to explain why he only caught 35 passes over a 23-game career in Tuscaloosa. He also struggled with ball security in college.

Some scouts would additionally recommend that he add weight to his admittedly lithe (6’2”, 196 lbs) frame. The fact that he’s on Buffalo’s extraordinarily green and run-focused offense are other reasons to be skeptical of Foster’s long-term ability.

Still, there’s no denying the 24-year-old’s explosiveness and determination. He may not be an elite FF play in 2019, but the kid has dukes. If you don’t believe me, just tweet at the president of his fan club, Dalton Del Don. I have a sneaking suspicion that come July, Foster will have wowed spectators during OTA’s and become the focus of numerous stock driving articles.

Until that happens, however, I’m going to move him up in my rankings and hope that the rest of the fantasy community continues to be distracted by various Josh Allen debates.



