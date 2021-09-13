Part 2: Coolest Restomods On Motorious

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Which one of these stunning modernized muscle cars would you pick?

For car collectors and gearheads, the restomod trend has brought a new type of car to the car show. These restored cars have modernized parts, or aftermarket upgrades, to present the best of both worlds for old school car lovers. Check out some impressive examples in our inventory right now.

1972 Dodge Challenger Restomod

It only takes one glance to see that this 1972 Dodge Challenger Restomod is a serious custom machine. After all, the factory never made it this bright or slick. But while the paint radiates, so does the big power inside. With a six-speed sequential gearbox, race-ready interior, upgraded suspension, and an Ernie Elliott 440 V8, this was built to bring some serious muscle to the streets. The story we're told is that this has only about 1k miles on it since it's full restoration.

1955 Chevrolet Bel Air Restomod

Anyone that looks under the hood will quickly realize this custom One-Fifty Bel Air means serious business. Under the hood lies a chromed finish, show-stopping, rumbling 402 cubic-inch V-8 engine that produces a startling sound from the custom stainless-steel dual exhaust pipes. Connected to the engine are numerous performance enhancement parts that allow for this Bel Air to dominate its competition.

1953 International R110 Restomod

This International R110 is certainly a unique build that is sure to catch attention wherever you take it. Under the hood sits a beast that is ready to pounce anyone who dares challenge this stunning truck, a powerful LS6 fitted with LS1 heads and a performance cam connected to a 4L60E transmission. This R110 rides on upgraded running gear and Weld alloy wheels that gives this truck an intimidating stance. The body is all steel, and is finished in striking Lemon Ice pearl paint that we think looks amazing, and is truly exceptional.

1965 Pontiac GTO LS1 Restomod

What a better marriage than a vintage Pontiac GTO and a LS1 engine could there be? You'd be hard pressed to find one. This 1965 GTO not only has an LS1 engine setup, but it has undergone many upgrades and improvements.

1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS Restomod

Combining 502 cubic inches of brutal Chevrolet big block with a tough Turbo 400 automatic transmission and Emerald black aesthetics, this gruff ground-pounder draws big crowds and big compliments. And if you're one of the many enthusiasts looking for a fun classic that's unrelentingly cool, it's your ticket to good times and great memories.

1970 Chevrolet Nova 468ci Restomod

There's a lot to be said for the old adage, “don't mess with a good thing,” and we definitely agree with keeping this Chevrolet Nova true to its nature! At first glance, you will notice a sleek paint job and gorgeous aggressive stance. This is not your daddy's Nova - underneath that huge 4” Cowl induction hood is a massive 468ci Chevy Big Block Motor fitted with Holley Sniper Electronic Fuel Injection System.

1965 Ford Mustang Restomod

It's instantly apparent that this 1965 Ford Mustang Restomod is a one-off full custom machine. But as you dig a little deeper, you'll discover that it took decades searching for the correct components to get this car right. That means a true Boss motor with even larger performance, an upgraded suspension, five-speed, a custom A/C interior, and it's all wrapped in this aggressive and distinct body. If the body reminds you a bit of the Eleanor Mustang, that's more than a coincidence. The story on this one includes that it was used as part of the promotions for Gone in Sixty Seconds (2000).

1968 Chevrolet C10 ZL1 Pro-Touring Restomod

This 1968 Chevrolet C10 ZL1 isn't your average farmer's C10 - this frame-on restored truck is everything but that! Pop the hood of this truck and you'll notice the powerfully built supercharged LSA Camaro ZL1 motor waiting to be tamed with over 650HP and 630 ft-lb of torque packed into this classic truck.

1966 Chevrolet Nova SS 350 Pro-Touring Restomod

The Nova was introduced to Chevrolet as the manufacturer's basic, no frills, entry level model. It was GM's most compact car - which made it popular among enthusiasts and the perfect candidate to be built into something even greater. This Nova is the beneficiary of a full, nut and bolt restoration that proudly boasts it's beautiful red paint and body lines.

1969 Chevrolet Camaro LSX 427 Restomod

Nicknamed The “Silver Sleeper” this Camaro is one to be on the lookout for with its 427 Ci. LSX Motor, 4L80 4-Speed Automatic Transmission, and a 12-Bolt Rear, it's sure to turn heads. The sleek exterior will have anyone fooled with staggered factory style Rally Wheels and its plain-jane appearance. Not only does it look factory on the exterior, but the original statue is made prominent on the interior as well with the factory style Houndstooth Bucket Seating and more.

1969 Chevrolet Camaro Restomod

This 1969 Chevy is a strong contender for 'The World's Most Menacing Camaro'. Squeezed beneath the steel cowl hood is a Texas Speed and Performance 370 ci Gen IV V8 that blasts out 879+ RWHP! Premium components include a Whipple 4.5L front feed supercharger, Gen IV PRC 225cc square port aluminum heads sporting TSP steel 1.72 rockers, titanium retainers, PAC dual valve springs, and hollow stem stainless valves, a K1 forged crank, Callies H-beam rods, Wiseco forged aluminum pistons, TSP blower cam and hardened push rods, Injector Dynamics 1050cc injectors, Stainless Works headers, and ARP hardware throughout.

