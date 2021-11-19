Parrs Jars delivers fresh idea

Bobbie Parr’s new life as an entrepreneur is more proof that necessity really is the mother of invention.

When the COVID-19 pandemic started taking a bite out of retail supply chains, including what appeared on the shelves in local grocery stores, the Dryden-area mother-of-two sensed a small business opportunity in the making.

Parr, who lives in a rural area outside the city, reached out to local farmers to see if they’d be interested in a service that would pick up their fresh produce and other goods and take them into the city to be sold.

Turns out they were.

By July 2020, Parr’s new company, Parrs Jars, was up and running in spite of the pandemic, assembling pre-ordered wooden crates full of veggies like carrots and asparagus. Returnable glass bottles of milk from the Slate River Dairy near Thunder Bay were later added.

Parr loaded the farm-gate produce in a pickup truck and arranged the washed vegetables in the crates, which were made by her father-in-law.

“It was a pretty small investment,” Parr said Wednesday.

It was also a change of pace for the University of Manitoba graduate, who caught the small-business bug after a background in recreation and community development.

Parr said her new enterprise “was a direct response to the pandemic. We started small and have been gaining steam ever since.”

Parr, who also contributes vegetables grown at her Wabigoon farm, is a beneficiary of good timing — a desire by grocery shoppers to limit the time they spend wearing masks and standing in long lines at main supermarkets.

Crates are picked up at a depot on Dryden’s Princess Street, which also houses the 807 Food Co-operative that features local beef and eggs. Parr sits on the co-op’s board of directors.

She says the co-op was a welcome addition to Dryden grocery options following the closure of the Cloverbelt co-op two years ago.

“It’s good to keep the local food going,” Parr said.

Carl Clutchey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal