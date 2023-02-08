Parrot Capital Introduces Decentralized Fund Management

CHICAGO, IL / ACESSWIRE / February 8, 2023 / Parrot Capital, a first-mover in the space of Trading as a Service, announced the launch of its decentralized hedge fund. Established in 2022, Parrot Capital is a group of crypto veterans that aims to bring transparency with their PRT token. "The decentralized hedge fund marks a significant milestone in Parrot Capital's journey towards revolutionizing the world of defi. The decentralized hedge fund leverages the power of blockchain technology to provide a more secure, transparent, and accessible investment opportunity to clients all over the world," said a company spokesperson.

The decentralized structure of the hedge fund means that clients have full control over their assets and can make transactions without relying on intermediaries. This not only reduces the risk of fraud and hacking but also makes the investment process faster, more efficient, and more cost-effective.

The launch of Parrot Capital's decentralized hedge fund comes after the community behind 3DC recently placed a bid to acquire Parrot. The (former) 3DC team will take full control of the newly formed super-community, the tech, and the trading of the treasury, whilst the current Parrot team will maintain a firm advisory role. With transparency and fairness remaining at the forefront of Parrot Capital and the holders' best interest steering its future (in true web3 fashion), it's very exciting to see what this merger brings and the growth it provides to both Parrot, its treasury, and its rewards structure.

Parrot Capital is the first decentralized hedge fund based on traders' performance. The fund rewards its holders for participating in the Parrot ecosystem! Parrot Capital's $PRT token makes holders eligible to claim rewards from a traded treasury that is managed by top-tier traders.

