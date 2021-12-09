Parrot ANAFI Ai Pre-Orders Available at Drone Nerds

Introducing the 4G connected robotic UAV, the ANAFI Ai.

Parrot ANAFI Ai Drone

The 4G connected robotic UAV, the ANAFI Ai.

The 4G connected robotic UAV, the ANAFI Ai.

Drone Nerds Enterprise Logo

Dron Nerds Enterprise Logo

Dron Nerds Enterprise Logo

Dania Beach, FLA., Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drone Nerds, one of the largest North American drone solutions providers, is now accepting pre-orders for the new Parrot ANAFI Ai drone. The ANAFI Ai is Drone Nerds’ most recent enterprise drone offering. Starting Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 at 11:45 a.m. ET., consumers can pre-order the ANAFI Ai online through Drone Nerds’ website.

The ANAFI Ai is a drone with a unique design and unparalleled features. The aircraft looks intriguing, it’s foldable, rain resistant, and can be ready to fly in one minute. The ANAFI Ai was crafted for outdoor and indoor missions with a flight time of up to 32 minutes. It’s equipped with 4G connectivity, giving users precise control at any distance and making transmission limitations a thing of the past. At the same time, Parrot’s ANAFI Ai embeds a Secure Element in the drone and in its Skycontroller 4, which encrypts the 4G link between the drone and the user’s phone.

The ANAFI Ai obstacle avoidance system has been built to detect obstacles in all directions using stereo cameras to sense objects and avoid them. Photogrammetry-specific flight plans may be performed automatically thanks to the artificial intelligence embedded in the ANAFI Ai. Additionally, the drone has a 48MP camera with a video resolution of up to 4K at 60fps, an open-source app, survey-grade accuracy of 0.46 cm/px GSD at 30 m (100 ft), and it is FIPS140-2 compliant.

For more information about Parrot’s Anafi Ai, visit https://enterprise.dronenerds.com/parrot-anafi-ai/, and for online pre-orders, please visit https://www.dronenerds.com/.

###

About Drone Nerds: Drone Nerds provides comprehensive drone solutions for enterprise, private, and recreational needs. Established in 2014, Drone Nerds focuses on ensuring that its customers have the right UAV solution for their unique operational needs. With its proprietary Always Flying™ program, Drone Nerds provides reliability and assurance for enterprise implementations across industry verticals, including public safety, government, agriculture, construction, energy, inspection, and more. For more information, visit www.dronenerds.com.

Story continues

Attachments

CONTACT: Cara Ferreira Drone Nerds 7867087807 caraf@dronenerds.com



