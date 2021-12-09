Parrot ANAFI Ai, the first 4G connected robotic UAV is ready for work.



Parrot ANAFI Ai starts shipping in January​.

Paris – December 9th, 2021: Parrot, the leading European drone company, is pleased to announce the forthcoming availability of its ANAFI Ai.

Parrot’s new drone will begin shipping this January from $4,000 (excluding taxes), through its leading Resellers.

The objective of the Parrot ANAFI Ai is to enable its professional users to gain speed and efficiency for their photogrammetry, mapping, inspection and surveying missions with a drone designed and dedicated to those tasks.

Verizon 4G LTE connectivity provides a connection to the flight controller that avoids interferences. It paves the way for real-time data transfer and Beyond Visual Line of Sight flight operations.



Cybersecurity is at the core of this drone conceived for professionals: the link between the drone and the user’s device is secured by Parrot ANAFI Ai’s embedded Secure Element offering each drone a unique ID. The Secure Element also assures the privacy of data transferred and protects the integrity of the drone software.

ANAFI Ai features a unique omni-directional obstacle avoidance system, 48 MP camera, 4K 60fps videos, and 32 minutes of flight time in an airframe that weighs less than 2 pounds.

Thanks to the 7th generation of FreeFlight iOS application, Parrot makes photogrammetry accessible.

Pilots can create a specific flight plan by clicking on the land registry of the building they want to "3D map". The drone works autonomously using obstacle avoidance to adapt its flight in complex environment. 4D images are shared in-flight with Pix4Dcloud to display, 2 hours after the flight, the 3D model of the inspected building on users' Pix4D accounts.



The core of the mobile App is open-source. Developers will be able to execute custom code in the ANAFI Ai itself. The SDK gives access to all flight sensors, including obstacle avoidance sensors, occupancy grid and internet access.

About Parrot

Founded in 1994 by Henri Seydoux, Parrot is today the leading European group in the fast-growing industry of drones. Visionary, at the forefront of innovation, Parrot is the only group to be positioned across the entire value chain, from equipment to services and software.

Parrot, Europe's leader of the drone market, designs drones known for their high performance and ease of use.

Parrot has a portfolio of outstanding companies and interests in commercial drones, covering equipment, software and services. Its expert capabilities are focused primarily on three vertical markets: (i) agriculture, (ii) 3D Mapping, Surveying and Inspection, and (iii) Defense and Security.

The Parrot Group designs and engineers its products in Europe, mainly in France and Switzerland. It currently employs over 500 people worldwide and makes the majority of its sales outside of France. Parrot, headquartered in Paris, has been listed since 2006 on Euronext Paris (FR0004038263 - PARRO). Financial information can be found on http://corporate.parrot.com. For more information: www.parrot.com and its subsidiary www.pix4d.com.

