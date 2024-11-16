Parr scores game-winning goal to left Blades over the Oil Kings

SASKATOON, Sask. — Tyler Parr scored the game-winning goal at 6:45 of the third period as the Saskatoon Blades edged the Edmonton Oil Kings 3-2 in Western Hockey League play on Friday night.

Ben Riche scored twice for Saskatoon.

TIGERS 5 ROYALS 1

MEDICINE HAT - Gavin McKenna scored twice as the Tigers downed the Royals.

Kadon McCann, Ryder Ritchie and Markus Ruck also tallied for Medicine Hat.

PATS 4 WHEAT KINGS 3

BRANDON - Tye Spencer had the overtime winner to lift the Pats over the Wheat Kings.

Anthony Wilson, Tanner Howe and Connor Bear scored in regulation for Regina.

RAIDERS 5 AMERICANS 3

PRINCE ALBERT - Tomas Mrsic scored a hat trick as the Raiders defeated the Americans.

Krzysztof Macias and Ethan Bibeau had the other goals for Prince Albert.

BLAZERS 6 GIANTS 2

VANCOUVER - Jordan Keller scored three goals as the Blazers defeated the Giants.

Kamloops goaltender Dylan Ernst kicked out 31 of 33 shots.

COUGARS 4 ROCKETS 3

PRINCE GEORGE - Koehn Ziemmer had the game-winning goal as the Cougars edged the Rockets.

Carson Carels, Viliam Kmec and Lee Shurgot also tallied for Prince George.

HITMEN 7 CHIEFS 2

SPOKANE - Connor Hvidston scored twice as the Hitmen topped the Chiefs.

Sawyer Mayes, Ben Kindel, Brandon Gorzynski, Carter Yakemchuk and Oliver Tulk also scored for Calgary.

WINTERHAWKS 3 REBELS 2

PORTLAND - Tyson Jugnauth and Diego Buttazzoni scored in the shootout to give the Winterhawks the victory over the Rebels.

Kyle Chyzowski and Carsyn Dyck scored in regulation for Portland.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2024.

The Canadian Press