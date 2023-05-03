Parody Account 'Nori's Black Book' On How She Saved The Day At The Met Gala

Getty Images

The Met Gala is arguably one of fashion’s biggest nights, even if it doesn’t look like it (I’m speaking directly to Pete Davidson).

There were rumours that I would be doing the red carpet this year and up until the last minute, I had every intention of making my debut (despite the ban on under-18s). Thanks to the celebrity gossip Instagram account, Deuxmoi, I got a glimpse at the guest list and said, 'No ma’am. My brand will not be lumped in with this group of people. Why do I have to Google everyone on this list?'

Even my industry acquaintance, Ice Spice, got an invite. I might have offended her when she texted me saying that she was going, but I swear I thought, 'Really, you?' was an appropriate response. I told Mummy that I would ride in the car with her to the event, but I would not be walking the red carpet. We’ll try it again next year. 'Have fun with Jack Harlow and whoever Suki Waterhouse is,' I told her when she left the car.

Getty Images

Even though I canceled my appearance at the Met, I still wanted to show my fans what could’ve been. I also didn’t want to waste my glam – I was having an amazing brow day.

The theme of the Met Gala was a celebration of fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, known for his work with Chloé, Chanel, and the eponymous House of Karl Lagerfeld. Of course, I wore a Karl Lagerfeld-inspired look for the hotel exit on the day of the Gala. It’s not exactly what I had planned on wearing on the red carpet, but I still managed to be more on theme than half of the guests at the Met Gala. I mean Billie Eilish was dressed like she had never heard of Karl Lagerfeld.

The Met red carpet would’ve been fabulous, but there’s something special about the atmosphere outside of our hotel. It was chaotic and exciting! The fans were screaming and the paparazzi was telling Mummy to move out of the way because she was in my shot. It was a truly magical scene.

Getty Images

[/image]

Getty Images

I emerged from my hotel sporting a pink, tweed Chanel jacket and a Chanel pearl runway bag paired with relaxed-fitting jeans. The jacket is a piece from my archive. I thought the pearl accessories were a nice touch to match Mummy. Great branding – my idea of course.

Story continues

For Mummy’s look, we went back and forth on a lot of options. She wanted to do what she did with Marilyn Monroe’s dress last year. She asked if we could get hold of some of Karl Lagerfeld’s old clothes and she could wear them on the red carpet. Trousers, jackets, blouses, belts - she didn’t care what it was, Mummy wanted us to find anything. She was even willing to dye her hair grey. I wasn’t concerned until she asked me if there was a way we could get Karl’s cat, Choupette, so she could carry it on the red carpet. That’s when I called Schiaparelli’s office and told them it was an emergency. My mum was threatening cosplay for the second year in a row and they needed to step in. I am so grateful that I have formed these relationships in the fashion industry where I can just pick up the phone and get some much-needed assistance. No questions asked. The Schiaparelli team was amazing! They custom-made a draped top and skirt from over 16,000 crystals and more than 50,000 freshwater pearls. The pearls were a nod to Karl and the iconic Chanel pearls.

Getty Images

Unfortunately, one of the Malikas lost the custom corset Schiaparelli made to go underneath all that jewellery, so I just had Mummy throw those pearls over a pair of SKIMS. On the bright side, it’s a great opportunity to promote the new collection. I will deal with my staff's inefficiency later this week.

For the other girls’ looks, I’m less hands-on and I act more of a sounding board. The last thing I need is the press to attach my name to any of these looks. I just like to pop into their rooms and see what’s going on.

Getty Images

Auntie Kendall was dressed by Tom Ford. She worked with their team on a look that she seemed very proud of. She said the concept was to have an overstated collar as a nod to Karl and the sleeves and high platform boots are for dramatic effect. Auntie figured that most people would be wearing either a dress or pants, so she wanted to go outside the box. She wanted to push the fashion boundaries and dare to wear a leotard on the Met red carpet.

I told her it was giving WWE wrestler and we need to look at other options. After a lot of unnecessary crying (and I mean a lot. I haven’t seen this many tears from her since that Pepsi thing), she explained to me that she didn’t have a backup look. I wished her luck, but I think Bad Bunny gave her the same feedback I gave her.

My Auntie Kylie, bless her heart, did not understand the assignment. She wore a custom-made Jean Paul Gaultier piece: a fiery red gown with a red with a train and satin blue and red robe.

Getty Images

Because I had just made Auntie Kendall cry in her room, I wanted to be gentle with Auntie Kylie. I simply asked her if she knew what the theme was. She was confident when she told me the theme was Camp. Again, I’m working on myself, so I just whispered, 'That was the theme in 2019' and I walked out of her room.

I wasn’t sitting through any more tears or excuses. I refuse to let these people stress me out.

I just texted Kris, 'Please talk to your youngest child'. These are her kids and she can deal with them.

You Might Also Like