Parmentier sets up title clash with Hercog in Istanbul

(Reuters) - Pauline Parmentier of France stunned seventh seed Irina-Camelia Begu in straight sets at the Istanbul Cup on Saturday to set up a title clash with Slovenia's Polona Hercog.

Parmentier won 6-3 6-4 in one hour and 47 minutes to remain on course for the third WTA title of her career and her first since lifting the trophy in Bad Gastein 10 years ago.

Standing in the 32-year-old's way is world number 75 Hercog, who stormed into her first WTA tour final since 2012 after dumping out Greece's Maria Sakkari 6-4 6-2 in 89 minutes.

Hercog, who returned to action last May after eight months on the sidelines with injuries to her shoulder, left knee and right wrist, overcame world number 122 Parmentier in three sets in their only previous meeting in Bogota seven years ago.

The Slovenian is also seeking the third title of her career after twice winning on the claycourts of Bastad, Sweden.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)