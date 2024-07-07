Parma interested in Marash Kumbulla

Parma are eyeing Roma defender Marash Kumbulla ahead of next season.

The newly promoted Serie A side are seeking an additional defender for their first year back in Italy’s top flight.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Kumbulla is a player Parma seem to be keen on as they have already made preliminary inquiries for him.

Kumbulla was recently loaned out to Sassuolo but his spell there did not go as planned.

Some of his mistakes contributed to Sassuolo’s relegation in the final weeks of the season.

Roma also appear to have excluded him from the official roster list on the club’s website, further emphasizing his exclusion from Roma’s long-term plans.