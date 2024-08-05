Parma fight Cagliari for Napoli midfielder Gaetano

Napoli are looking to sell off Gianluca Gaetano this month and a transfer market battle between Cagliari and Parma is brewing.

The 24-year-old Italian midfielder spent the second half of the 2023-24 season on loan with the Sardinian side, where he scored four goals and provided an assist across 11 games. He returned to the Campania capital at the start of last month.

Gaetano is not part of Antonio Conte’s new project at Napoli and the club are ready to sell him this summer, keen to lighten up their wage bill a little and make some space in their squad. Cagliari have been in talks for a deal for a number of weeks now, keen to retain him after his loan spell.

Parma fight for Napoli’s Gaetano

Gianluca Di Marzio details how Parma have emerged to fight with Cagliari for Gaetano, advancing in talks with Napoli. The newly promoted side have seemingly overtaken their Sardinian opponents in the race to secure his signature and are looking to close a deal at €8m plus add-ons.

The Partenopei midfielder previously worked with Parma coach Fabio Pecchia during their time together at Cremonese.