Parlier girl who was fatally struck while walking home is identified. She was just 13

The Parlier teen who struck by a car and died while walking home was identify Saturday.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said Fernanda Perez-Aldama lost her life Friday night at the age of 13 years old.

Perez-Aldama was in seventh grade in the Parlier Unified School District.

The 13-year-old was fatally hit around 6:20 p.m. at the intersection of Madsen Avenue and Amigo Drive in Parlier, which is located just outside of the campus perimeter of Parlier Junior High School.

Parlier Police said the driver who struck the child called “911” to get help and was cooperating with the investigation. Neither drugs nor alcohol appear to play a factor in the collision.

In a social media post, Superintendent Rafael Iniquez called the incident “devastating.”

“We are a caring and close community and any loss, especially that of a child, is devastating,” Iniguez said. “Please keep our community in your prayers as we embrace the family at this time.”

The school district said it will offer emotional counseling and support for students and staff.

Police are asking that any witnesses to the collision to call the Parlier department at 559-646-6600 or dispatch at 559-935-1525.