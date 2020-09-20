Parliament's Monsoon Session: RS passes farm bills amid Opposition fury; in LS, Centre faces heat over COVID-19

The Rajya Sabha passed two contentious agriculture-related bills amid chaos on Sunday, with the Opposition accusing Deputy Chairman Harivansh of violating House rules on the passage of a Bill and moving a no-confidence motion against him.

Harivansh took up the bills for passing even as Opposition MPs were protesting in the Well of the House and "ploughed" through the procedure to pass the bill, eventually declaring them as being passed by voice vote.

The proposed legislations " The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020; and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 " will now be sent to President Ram Nath Kovind for approval, after which they will become laws.

The two bills were promulgated by the Centre as ordinances in June and were cleared by the Lok Sabha on 17 September.

Bedlam ensued in the Upper House after the deputy chairman declined the Opposition's appeals to defer the remainder of the debate on the bills to Monday, as Sunday's session had ended at 1 pm.

The situation escalated with Opposition MPs charging towards the podium of the deputy chairman, flinging the Rajya Sabha's rule book at him, tearing official papers and raising slogans about their demand for a division of vote.

After the conclusion of the Upper House's session, twelve Opposition parties gave a notice for a no-confidence motion against Harivansh over the manner in which the bills were passed.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh condemned the "misbehaviour" witnessed in the Rajya Sabha and said that the proceedings were "seen by the whole country".

"This hasn't ever happened in Parliament history. That it happened in the Rajya Sabha is an even bigger issue. We consider the Rajya Sabha the house of elders. This is against the dignity of Parliament. Can there be violence in a healthy democracy?" he said.

Ruckus in Rajya Sabha

The Rajya Sabha session on Sunday had nearly ended when Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar began his reply to the debate on the Centre's farm bills, which are being protested by farmers in Haryana and Punjab.

When Harivansh asked whether the House agrees to extend proceedings till the bills are decided on, the Treasury Benches agreed while the Opposition began protesting against the legislations.

Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad reminded the Chair that the House session can be extended if there is consensus, and added that the consensus was for the House to be adjourned and for proceedings to continue on Monday.

However, while the ruckus forced Tomar to cut short his reply, Harivansh took up the approval of the bills.

Four Opposition-sponsored motions to send the two bills to a House panel for greater scrutiny were negated by voice vote, but protesting MPs of the Congress, TMC, CPM and DMK sought a division of vote on the issue.

However, the deputy chairman overruled them saying division of votes can take place only when members are in their seats, and took up voting on amendments amid constant protests from the Opposition.

As voting on amendments began, TMC MP Derek O'Brien approached Harivansh with the Rajya Sabha rulebook, while other MPs reportedly tore official papers and broke the Chair's mic, The Indian Express reported.

House marshals blocked a book that was flung towards Harivansh, and stopped an attempt to pull microphones away from the Chair, PTI reported.

Harivansh, who asked members to go back to their places and not come into the Well due to the COVID-19 protocol, first muted the audio of the live proceedings but with the ruckus continuing, adjourned the proceedings for 15 minutes.

When the House reassembled, Opposition parties chanted slogans but Harivansh carried on with the procedure of putting the bill to voice vote.

As the first bill got voice approval of the House and motions for sending it to a select committee were rejected, at least two MPs tried to climb on the table of Rajya Sabha officers but were pulled down, PTI reported.

Both the bills were passed by voice vote and amendments moved by the Opposition parties rejected.

After the adjournment of the Rajya Sabha session, some MPs continued to occupy the chamber in protest.

Story continues