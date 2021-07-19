Parliament's Monsoon Session to commence from today

ANI
·3 min read
Representative image
Representative image

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): The Parliament is all set to witness a confrontation between the government and the Opposition over raging issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, farmers' protest, fuel prices hike and vaccination strategy as its monsoon session will start from today.

The monsoon session will conclude on August 13.

"The sixth session of the 17th Lok Sabha will commence on July 19. Subject to exigencies of government business, the session is likely to conclude on August 13," a Lok Sabha release said.

Rajya Sabha press communique stated that President Ram Nath Kovind has summoned the House to meet on July 19 and the session will continue till August 13.

This will be the first session of parliament since the results of assembly polls in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.

Last year, the monsoon session began in September and the winter session was not held due to the COVID-19 situation.

According to the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, during the 19 sittings of the session, 31 Government business items including 29 Bills and 2 financial items will be taken up. Six bills will be brought to replace the ordinances.

Lok Sabha will meet from 11 am to 1 pm and from 2 pm to 6 pm unless directed otherwise by Speaker Om Birla. Four days have been allotted for the transaction of private members business, which is taken up in the post-lunch session.

The Speaker has also allocated days for answering questions by ministers in the rotational order.

After the all-party meeting held at the Parliament on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said he looks forward to a productive session where all issues can be debated as well as discussed in a constructive manner.

More than 40 leaders from 33 parties attended the all-party meeting held at the Parliament.

The Opposition has geared up to corner the BJP-led NDA government on a range of issues including price rise, increasing cost of diesel and petrol and issues related to tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said they proposed to discuss the issues of inflation, poverty and COVID crisis in the house in front of Chairman Venkaiah Naidu who said that an opportunity will be given for discussions.

"Around 16-17 issues like inflation, poverty, COVID crisis were kept in front of Venkaiah Naidu in the meeting. He has said that an opportunity will be given to discuss this. But we will get to know about it only when the issues arise," Kharge had told ANI.

Earlier, Vice President of India and Rajya Sabha Chairman Naidu had chaired a meeting of leaders of various parties in the Rajya Sabha ahead of the monsoon session.

Naidu had said, "A dysfunctional Parliament adds to the prevailing gloom and hence, all sections of the House should ensure a smooth and productive session as it offers an opportunity to address the concerns of the people affected by COVID-19."

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had said the House represents the collective will and aspirations of the country and all members will be given adequate opportunities to express their views within decorum and rules.

Om Birla chaired an all-party meeting at the Parliament Library Building on Sunday.

Speaking to media persons, Birla had said the House belongs to all the members and he will give all of them ample opportunities, including members from smaller parties and single-member parties, to participate in the proceedings so that more and more issues of public interest can be discussed.

He had added that extensive arrangements have been made as per the COVID protocol for the safety of the members, officials and the media.

The Lok Sabha Speaker also informed that an app is being developed which will be a one-stop solution for all parliamentary matters. (ANI)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Collin Morikawa wins in his Open Championship debut

    At the 149th Open Championship, Collin Morikawa kept Jordan Spieth at bay to win his second major of his young career.

  • The most intriguing players available to Seattle in the expansion draft

    Gabriel Landeskog, Vladimir Tarasenko and Carey Price lead a list of intriguing players exposed to the Seattle Kraken ahead this week's expansion draft.

  • Mets manager Luis Rojas ejected after wild first inning error vs. Pirates

    Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker swatted a ball he thought was foul out of play, which led to three Pirates runs on a wild error on Sunday.

  • Yankees fan who threw ball at Alex Verdugo banned from all MLB stadiums for life

    A Yankees fan threw a ball at Alex Verdugo in the outfield on Saturday night, which prompted Alex Cora to pull his team from the game briefly.

  • Jordan Spieth and the what-ifs of the Open Championship

    Jordan Spieth finished second in the Open Championship, but it's hard not to wonder what would have happened if he'd drained some easy putts.

  • Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo asks for cleats to be returned from stolen Jeep

    The Falcons are scheduled to report to training camp next week.

  • Dave Martinez helps Nationals fans to safety after shooting

    In the chaos after a shooting outside the ballpark, players packed fans into the dugout 'like sardines."

  • Coco Gauff won't compete at Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19

    The American tennis sensation announced the news on social media.

  • Giannis leads Bucks to wild, pivotal Game 5 victory over Suns

    The 26-year-old two-time MVP is one win from an NBA championship.

  • Jrue Holiday grabs clutch steal then throws alley-oop to Giannis

    The Bucks guard strips the ball and finds his teammate for a dunk in the final seconds to clinch Game 5 of the NBA Finals for Milwaukee.

  • Leafs acquire Jared McCann from Penguins for prospect, draft pick

    McCann, 25, had 14 goals and 18 assists in 43 regular-season games for Pittsburgh last season.

  • 'Toronto is one of the best cities in baseball': Blue Jays thrilled to be returning home

    The Toronto Blue Jays have been given the green light to return to Rogers Centre, much to the excitement of Charlie Montoyo and the players.

  • Predators' revamp goes on with trade of Ryan Ellis to Flyers

    Nashville revamped its roster some more Saturday, trading defenseman Ryan Ellis to the Philadelphia Flyers for defenseman Philippe Myers and forward Nolan Patrick.

  • Stars sign Heiskanen to monster 8-year deal

    Miro Heiskanen signed a $67.6 million, eight-year contract with the Dallas Stars on Saturday, a monster deal that puts him among the highest-paid defensemen in the NHL.

  • US women earn first exhibition win, routing Nigeria 93-62

    LAS VEGAS — The U.S. women's Olympic team was in unfamiliar territory having dropped two exhibition games in a row for the first time in a decade. The Americans rebounded with a strong effort to beat Nigeria 93-62 on Sunday in the final pre-Olympic exhibition tune-up for both teams. “It feels good,” U.S. coach Dawn Staley said. “To come out and play the way we did on both sides of the basketball. We shared it, got our bigs the ball. We made a concerted effort to do that. ”I think everyone in the

  • Canada pays for conceding a goal in the first minute, beaten 1-0 by U.S. at Gold Cup

    KANSAS CITY — Canada conceded a goal 20 seconds in and lost 1-0 to the U.S. in their final preliminary-round game Sunday at the Gold Cup. The Canadian men found their way back into the game after Shaq Moore's opening goal but were unable to breach the U.S. defence despite having the edge in play as the match wore on. With both teams already qualified for the quarterfinals, the game at a soldout Children's Mercy Park decided first place in Group B. The North American rivals came into the game wit

  • Mariners defeat Angels 7-4 despite Ohtani's 34th HR

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ty France hit a three-run homer, Logan Gilbert struck out a career-high nine and the Seattle Mariners defeated the Los Angeles Angels 7-4 Sunday despite Shohei Ohtani's 34th homer of the season. Ohtani added to his major league-leading home run total in the ninth inning, hitting his first since the All-Star break. David Fletcher’s 26-game hitting streak ended when he went 0 for 5. The streak was the second-longest in franchise history for the Angels. Luis Torrens also went

  • Kelly, Escobar lead Diamondbacks over Cubs 6-4

    PHOENIX (AP) — Merrill Kelly threw eight solid innings, Eduardo Escobar hit a two-run homer and the Arizona Diamondbacks avoided a three-game sweep with a 6-4 win over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday. Kelly (6-7) needed just 75 pitches to navigate the Cubs' lineup through eight innings and threw 59 strikes. He was helped by two spectacular catches by Kole Calhoun. The right fielder made a diving grab on Patrick Wisdom's sinking line drive in the second inning and saved an extra-base hit in the third

  • Blackmon's 10th inning homer lifts Rockies past Dodgers 6-5

    DENVER (AP) — Charlie Blackmon hit a solo homer in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Colorado Rockies a 6-5 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday. Trevor Story hit a tying sacrifice fly and Blackmon followed with a drive to right off Phil Bickford (0-1) that gave Colorado the victory in a back-and-forth game. Will Smith, who homered earlier, singled off Mychal Givens (3-2) in the top of the 10th, scoring the automatic runner and putting Los Angeles up 5-4. But the Dodgers, who a

  • Yankee Stadium fan banned from MLB parks for hitting Verdugo

    NEW YORK (AP) — The fan who hit Boston Red Sox left fielder Alex Verdugo with a baseball thrown from the Yankee Stadium stands has been banned for life from attending big league games. The decision was confirmed Sunday by spokesmen for both the New York Yankees and Major League Baseball. Red Sox manager Alex Cora briefly pulled his team off the field in the sixth inning Saturday night after Verdugo was struck in the back by a ball thrown from the left-field seats. He did not appear to be hurt. A