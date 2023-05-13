Parliamentary staff urged to police pronouns and ‘identify transphobia’

Houses of Parliament

Parliamentary staff have been urged to police gender pronouns and report “negative behaviours”, The Telegraph has learnt.

The UK Parliament authorities have drawn up gender-identity guidance for hundreds of civil servants working in administrative roles in the House of Commons and Lords, which has been circulated internally for the last three years.

One section of the 15-page guide warns that staff should “learn to identify what transphobic behaviour looks like and understand that these must be met with an attitude of zero-tolerance”.

It lists examples including “another colleague refusing to use a trans person’s preferred pronouns or names”, adding that this “should be dealt with in an appropriate manner”.

The pamphlet, obtained by The Telegraph, has been criticised by campaigners and a senior MP as “concerning” and “compelled belief”.

The guidance also says that staff who keep Parliament running behind the scenes can “use the facilities that match your gender identity or that most closely align with it”, with both single-sex and gender-neutral facilities available.

It goes on: “It is your choice and we will support you to access the toilets, showers and changing rooms that feel right for you at that time. It may be that you access both male and female facilities, which we support.”

This is despite single-sex spaces being protected by the Equality Act 2010. The guide states several that gender reassignment is a protected characteristic under this law, but fails to mention that sex is protected too.

Parliamentary staff are also urged to ensure that “trans experiences are celebrated” and that “trans colleagues feel comfortable bringing their authentic self to work”.

‘Will not be tolerated’

Alongside an explanation of how to treat employees who are gender-transitioning, the guide warns: “Any negative behaviours will not be tolerated, and we encourage you to report them immediately so they can be dealt with appropriately.”

Staffers are provided with contact details for Parliament’s human resources and diversity teams should they wish to report any behaviour.

A link to the websites of the charities Gendered Intelligence and “our expert partners” Stonewall is also provided, as is a lengthy glossary of terms including “cisgender”, or non-trans people. The House of Commons has since quit Stonewall’s diversity training scheme.

MPs and peers have raised concern about the document privately. On Saturday night, the Commons said after being contacted by The Telegraph that it would shortly be replaced with new guidance and the current guide was no longer being actively promoted.

‘May be a slip’

Sir Peter Bottomley, the longest-serving MP currently in the Commons and father of the House, said he had “some concern”, adding: “The word ‘sex’ appears without stating it is a protected characteristic – I think that may be a slip, an omission.

“It is obviously sympathetic to people and some managers will find it useful, and a person who is transgender will find it interesting. I believe it would be better guidance if the people issuing it had checked it with the LGB Alliance.”

He added: “I hope that the House authorities will come to an open discussion on how this effort to help can be made more inclusive and more helpful to all.”

‘Policing pronoun usage’

Kate Harris, co-founder of LGB Alliance, which was set up to defend lesbian, gay and bisexual rights from gender ideology, said “policing pronoun usage” was “completely unacceptable in a liberal democracy”.

She added: “This guidance is an activist’s handbook for those who seek to do two things: to pretend that their cult beliefs are mainstream, and second to isolate and ostracise anyone who refuses to accept their ludicrous fantasies.

“Pronouns are the gateway drug towards unnecessary medicalisation of gender non-conforming children. Wake up Parliament – you are being sold a very dangerous pup.”

The House of Commons denied that it was policing pronouns but rather was avoiding upset, and said it had never had a specific pronoun policy.

A spokesman said: “We work continuously to provide an inclusive working environment where everyone feels welcome, respected and valued. The guidance has recently been reviewed and will shortly be replaced. It was provided for House administration staff only, not members or members’ staff.”

