Parliamentary Panel to Question Twitter, IT Ministry Today

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology has summoned representatives of Twitter to appear before it on Friday, 18 June.

The panel will be chaired by Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor, who will hear Twitter's views on the issue of safeguarding citizens' rights and preventing misuse of online media platforms.

The panel has also invited the officials from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to present their version on the ongoing row between Twitter and the Ministry.

“This will be a continuation of discussions with the social media groups. The panel will discuss the IT regulation rules and some of the recent developments, including the manipulated media controversy, the Twitter’s India officials being questioned by Delhi Police, and the intermediary guidelines and their compliance,” said a source in the Parliament.

Twitter Lost Intermediary Status: IT Min

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday, said that Twitter lost its intermediary status and has become liable under Indian laws, including the Indian Penal Code.

“We gave them (Twitter) three months. Others have followed, they haven't. Rule 7 of the (IT) guidelines says that if you don't comply then under Section 79, then you may lose intermediary status and may become liable to other laws, including penal laws of the country,” Prasad told news agency ANI.

Questioning Twitter's non-compliance with IT rules, Prasad said, "When Indian companies do business or pharma companies go to manufacture in US, do they follow American laws or not? If you have to do business here, you're welcome to criticise the PM, all of us...but you've to obey India's Constitution and rules."

Prasad also alleged that Twitter treats the US and India differently. Citing the incident at the Capitol, Prasad told ANI, "When Capitol Hill in Washington was raided, you block Twitter account of all, including the then President Donald Trump. During farmers strike, Red Fort was raided by terrorist supporters showing naked swords, injuring policemen and pushing them in a ditch, then it's freedom of expression."

Background

Prasad’s statement came hours after Twitter, in a first such case against it, was named in an FIR by the Ghaziabad Police accusing the social media platform of not deleting tweets with regard to an incident involving a 72-year-old Muslim man, Abdul Samad Saifi, being brutally thrashed in Ghaziabad’s Loni.

This gave rise to questions about the legal protection accorded to Twitter under Section 79 of the IT Act.

(With inputs from NDTV)

