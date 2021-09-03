Parliamentary panel on External Affairs likely to discuss Afghanistan situation, terrorism

Representative Image

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): With the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan and a renewed threat of terrorism, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs is expected to discuss measures to counter global terrorism at regional and international levels at a meeting scheduled on Friday.

Sources stated that a discussion is likely on the changed geopolitical situation in wake of the Taliban taking over Afghanistan and the drawdown of the US forces from the region.

The agenda of the meeting, deals with broader issues like a joint working group on counter-terrorism, developing a legal framework for it, Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, Financial Action Task Force (FATF), UNSC committee, impact on India apart from suggestions to deal with terrorism.

"Though not much has been listed about Afghanistan as part of agenda, the discussion will definitely have a focus on Taliban. Also, there is likely to be a condemnation of activities of terror including the recent attacks in Afghanistan," sources stated.

Also likely to be mentioned in the discussions, at the meeting scheduled for today is UNSC's statement deploring the terrorist threat to maritime security.

Sources stated that a fresh light might be shed on the growing threat of ISIS in the region.

"There is likely to be a detailed briefing on terror threats and government's preparations and need for global cooperation to deal with terror activities," a source added. (ANI)