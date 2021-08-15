Boris Johnson to hold meeting over Afghanistan crisis

Boris Johnson (PA Wire)

Boris Johnson is convening a meeting of the Government’s Cobra contingencies committee to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, Downing Street said.

The Prime Minister’s decision to bring together a top-level Government meeting comes amid growing concern over the declining situation in the country, after Taliban fighters entered the capital Kabul.

The timing of the recall will be confirmed with Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, a Number 10 source told Sky News.

It comes as Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said in a statement: "The situation in Afghanistan is deeply shocking and seems to be worsening by the hour.

"The immediate priority now must be to get all British personnel and support staff safely out of Kabul.

"The Government has been silent while Afghanistan collapses, which let's be clear will have ramifications for us here in the UK.

"We need Parliament recalled so the Government can update MPs on how it plans to work with allies to avoid a humanitarian crisis and a return to the days of Afghanistan being a base for extremists whose purpose will be to threaten our interests, values and national security."

Taliban insurgents have entered the Afghanistan capital Kabul and the United States have evacuated diplomats from its embassy by helicopter.

A senior official told Reuters the Taliban were coming in “from all sides” but gave no further details.

A tweet from the Afghan Presidential palace account said firing had been heard at a number of points around Kabul but that security forces, in coordination with international partners, had control of the city.

US officials said the diplomats were being ferried to the airport from the embassy in the fortified Wazir Akbar Khan district. More American troops were being sent to help in the evacuations after the Taliban’s lightning advances brought the Islamist group to Kabul in a matter of days.

Earlier on Sunday, the insurgents captured the eastern city of Jalalabad without a fight, giving them control of one of the main highways into landlocked Afghanistan. They also took over the nearby Torkham border post with Pakistan, leaving Kabul airport the only way out of Afghanistan that is still in government hands.

Story continues

The capture of Jalalabad followed the Taliban’s seizure of the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif late on Saturday, also with little fighting.

Read More

How did the UK’s involvement in Afghanistan begin?

Johnson poised to recall MPs with Afghanistan on the brink of collapse

Johnson urged to make last-ditch intervention to save Afghanistan