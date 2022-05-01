Parliament needs a fresh start in a new building

Photograph: Ken Jack/Getty Images

There is only one way that parliament could be reformed and that would be to consign the current building to history by making it into a wonderful museum and not wasting money on trying to make it into a modern working environment. Design a beautiful piece of architecture that is fit for purpose and encourages proper debate and efficient working practices (just take a look at the Scottish parliament building) and maybe our MPs will then drag themselves into today’s world.

Margaret Garland

Saffron Walden, Essex

• How can we trust a premier such as the British Virgin Islands’ Andrew Fahie if he needs a calculator to work out 10% of $7.8m (‘Head coach wants to play’: the US drug sting that led to BVI premier’s arrest, 29 April)?

Toby Wood

Peterborough

• Yotam Ottolenghi’s recipe for allium tuna bake (30 April) broke new ground for me. Not only had I heard of all the ingredients but I actually had them in stock. The temptation was too great so I made it for Saturday lunch and it was delicious. I hope this is part of a new trend.

Melvyn Ellis

Harrogate, North Yorkshire

• Re backhanded compliments (Letters, 28 April), as proud first-time parents we welcomed a second visit from the local vicar. “What an improvement,” he said when he saw her.

Diane Morris

High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire

• To all you “audio” Wordle buffs (Letters, 29 April), I have only one word to say to you: “Adieu!”

Ian Garner

Keighley, West Yorkshire

