Parliament LIVE Updates: Union Budget prepared for the rich, by the rich, of the rich, says P Chidambaram in RS

Parliament LATEST Updates: "The government was in denial about slowdown in economy. They believed wrongly that the problem in Indian economy is cyclical and not structural. But the numbers were dropping even before the pandemic struck. Two years of slowdown is a reality before coronavirus,' P Chidambaram said in Rajya Sabha

The Rajya Sabha will hold a discussion on the Union Budget 2021 till 3 pm today. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will give her response in Rajya Sabha tomorrow>

Former finance minister P Chidambaram said that the Congress party rejects the Budget in the name of the poor as it does nothing for the poor or the working class. "It's a Budget by the rich, of the rich and for the rich."

Chidambaram said the borrowing will only be used to fill the huge craters in our economy. "Mark my words, the growth projections will fall short by the end of 2021."

He said, the finance minister had objected to my use of the word incompetent while describing this government's policies. "But I repeat myself, for I have no milder word available to describe this situation. The incompetent economic management will push us back to the numbers we had in 2017."

When Rajya Sabha members ask for an opportunity to seek clarification on defence minister's statement on India-China standoff situation, Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu denies their request saying "this is a matter of national unity and security."

Providing details about the disengagement process initiated at the southern and northern banks of Pangong Tso, the defence minister said that senior commanders from both sides will meet within 48 hours after disengagement from Pangong.

The defence minister added that India is committed to maintaining a peaceful situation along the Line of Control. "India has always emphasised on maintaining bilateral ties," said Singh.

The defence minister will make a suo motu statement in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday about the standoff in eastern Ladakh, a day after China announced that Beijing and New Delhi have started 'synchronised and organised disengagement' at the southern and northern bank of the Pangong Tso.

The Chinese media on Wednesday said Indian and Chinese troops along the border in Ladakh have initiated the process of disengagement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the central government and the Parliament have great respect for the farmers who are voicing their views on the three farm bills and that is why top most ministers have been talking to them.

Replying in Lok Sabha to the discussion on the motion of thanks to the President's address to the joint sitting of Parliament, Modi again allayed apprehensions on the farm laws, saying neither any agriculture 'mandi' (market) has shut down after the three laws were enacted nor has the MSP stopped, rather the MSP has only increased which no one can deny.

"This House, our government and we all respect farmers who are voicing their views on the farm bills. This is the reason why topmost ministers of the government are constantly talking to them. There is great respect for farmers.

"After the laws relating to agriculture were passed by Parliament, no 'mandi' has shut. Likewise, MSP has remained.

Procurement on MSP has remained. These facts can't be ignored," he said.

The prime minister said those who are disrupting the House are doing so as per a well-planned strategy as they are unable to digest that people can see the truth.

"Through their games, the trust of the people can never be won," he said, amidst protests by the opposition members.

The Congress walked out of Lok Sabha as PM Modi explained the government's stand on the three farm laws.

Modi said the Congress has taken different stands in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. "A divided and confused party like this can do no good to the country," he added.

Modi said India has managed the COVID-19 pandemic successfully despite adverse predictions and the country has now become a ray of hope for the world.

He said the world post-COVID-19 is turning out to be very different and in such times remaining isolated from the global trends will be counter-productive.

"That is why India is working towards building an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India), which seeks to further global good.

"Predictions were made India cannot survive as a nation, but people of our country proved them wrong and we are now a ray of hope for the world," he said.

Complimenting health care and frontline workers for their relentless work during the pandemic, the prime minister said the way India has managed the coronavirus crisis is a turning point and the world has seen its success.

The address of the President has showcased India's 'Sankalp Shakti' and his words have boosted the spirit of confidence among the people of India, infused new confidence and inspired every heart

"During the discussion on the President's speech, a large number of women MPs took part. This is a great sign. I want to congratulate the women MPs who enriched the House proceedings with their thoughts," he said.

