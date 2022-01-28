Trucker convoy leaves Kingston heading for weekend rally in Ottawa

·3 min read

OTTAWA — The first trucks in a massive convoy organized to protest the federal government's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for cross-border big-rig drivers have left Kingston, Ont., and are on their way to the Ottawa area.

Kingston police announced on Twitter that the last vehicles in the convoy had departed the city around 9:30 a.m. Friday, putting its likely arrival in the capital at around noon.

The convoy has been gaining participants and supporters as it rolls across the country from all directions for a weekend rally.

While the size of the convoy has been a source of debate, the Kingston police said it had counted 17 full tractor trailers, 104 big rigs without trailers, 424 passenger vehicles and six recreational vehicles.

In Toronto on Thursday, crowds of people lined part of the route, waving Canadian flags and holding up signs denouncing the vaccine mandate as they cheered the truckers on.

Protesters began setting up in Ottawa Thursday night. On Friday morning, several vehicles flying Canadian and Quebec flags were driving around the block near Parliament Hill and honking their horns.

A large rig emblazoned with an expletive against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was parked outside the West Block building, which currently houses the House of Commons while Centre Block is undergoing renovations.

Some with extreme, far-right and white supremacist views have latched onto the protest.

The Canadian Trucking Alliance has disavowed the protest and said more than 85 per cent of truckers are vaccinated. Many truckers have also posted on social media they continue to do their jobs and that the convoy doesn't speak for them.

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino has warned people not to dismiss the protesters as simple freedom fighters, saying nobody wants to see the Parliament Hill demonstration descend into antigovernment violence.

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole said Thursday that he would meet with some of the truckers, adding that he and his MPshave long stood against the vaccine mandate they now face. But he also denounced those involved in the convoy who are espousing racist and extremist ideas.

Meanwhile, police in Ottawa stressed they would not tolerate any criminal behaviour as they made plans to deal with thousands of demonstrators at Saturday's so-called "freedom rally."

The federal government ended the truckers' exemption to the vaccine mandate on Jan. 15, meaning Canadian truck drivers need to be fully vaccinated if they want to avoid a two-week quarantine and pre-arrival molecular test for COVID-19 before crossing into Canada.

Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated foreign national truck drivers who do not have a right to re-enter are turned away at the border and directed back to the United States.

The U.S. now also requires Canadian truckers to provide proof of vaccination to enter that country.

Canada's chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam said no single border measure is completely effective, but she compared public health restrictions to Swiss cheese, in which each slice has holes, but layering them helps to form a strong level of protection.

"With the improved availability and access to vaccinations, I think you've seen that the government has increased those vaccine requirements as time goes by because we just know how effective vaccines are," she told a COVID-19 briefing on Friday.

Canada tracks positivity rates among vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals but doesn't disaggregate that information according to whether someone is a transportation worker, Tam said, so she was not able to say how effective the mandate had been for truck drivers specifically.

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos reiterated his government's stance that the way to end the pandemic is to get vaccinated.

"We're all on the same convoy to exit COVID-19 and we know that the best road to do that is the vaccination road," he said.

"We understand there is frustration around COVID-19 but we also know that the only way to exit COVID-19 is to get vaccinated."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2022.

The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Crowds gather in Ontario and New Brunswick to cheer on parts of trucker convoy

    Crowds cheered, waved flags and hoisted signs in Ontario and New Brunswick on Thursday as parts of a large national convoy of truckers headed for Ottawa to protest the federal government's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for cross-border drivers. The movement, which began in British Columbia days earlier, has been picking up participants across the country, with local truckers joining in at different points. In a packed mall parking lot north of Toronto, supporters threw cash and food up to truckers in

  • Anti-vaccine Canada truckers roll toward Ottawa, praised by Tesla's Musk

    Canadian truck drivers determined to shut down central Ottawa over a federal government vaccine mandate rolled across the country toward the capital on Thursday, boosted by praise from Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk. The protesters are unhappy that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government has imposed a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for cross-border truck drivers. Industry officials say 90% of drivers traversing the U.S. frontier are inoculated but a minority have refused, saying the mandate contravenes personal freedom.

  • Migrants in human smuggling case facing deportation hearings

    Seven Indian nationals accused of illegally entering the United States in an alleged human smuggling case that left four dead have been released pending deportation hearings in front of an immigration judge, federal authorities said Thursday. Six of the migrants were placed under supervision and one was released for humanitarian purposes, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officials said in a statement. All of them have been ordered to report to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, at a later date.

  • The Music Video Production (MVP) Project brings artists' visions to life, with round seven of the program

    Today, RBC and the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television announced 11 grant recipients for the seventh round of the MVP Project, which provides support to emerging Canadian musicians and filmmakers for music video creation and production. Since its inception in 2018, the joint initiative between RBCxMusic and the Prism Prize, has awarded 75 grants to emerging artists to support the creation of 52 music videos, with more to follow this year.

  • 'The enemy is not vaccination, the enemy is COVID-19': Health minister comments on trucker convoy heading to Ottawa

    Canada's Minister of Health, Jean-Yves Duclos, commented on the trucker convoy, expected to arrive in Ottawa on Friday, stressing that "COVID-19 is the enemy" not the vaccines.

  • Ten people injured in Pittsburgh bridge collapse

    President Joe Biden is due in the area later on Friday to talk about his infrastructure legislation.

  • Teen charged in Pouch Cove crash that killed 1 person, injured 2 others

    The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has charged a teenager in relation to a fatal crash in Pouch Cove last summer. A 17-year-old male from Torbay is accused — among other things — of drug-impaired driving, dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm. The two-vehicle collision between a black Honda Civic, allegedly driven by the accused teen, and a white Hyundai Santa Fe SUV happened July 4 on Main Road in Pouch Cove. A 16-year-old male passenger in the Honda Civic w

  • The chart that shows how bad your sick pay really is

    Boris Johnson has outlined plans to scrap the legal obligation to isolate with COVID, which experts warn could exacerbate inequality.

  • Driver who ran over man stabbing woman to death in Maida Vale, London, urges police to de-arrest him

    A driver who ran over a man who was stabbing a woman to death in west London has pleaded with police to de-arrest him. The motorist, identified only as Abraham, said he "just wanted to stop him hurting anybody further" and it was "never my intention to harm" knifeman Leon McCaskre. McCaskre was hit by a Renault Clio and died at the scene after he had repeatedly stabbed his ex-partner, Yasmin Chkaifi, on Chippenham Road in Maida Vale.

  • Trucker convoy headed to Ottawa 'peaceful,' says RCMP

    A convoy of truckers and their supporters gathered in Borden-Carleton Thursday morning to begin their trip to Ottawa in what's called a "freedom convoy." The group opposes COVID-19 restrictions and supports Canadian truck drivers protesting the vaccine mandate on the cross-border industry. The P.E.I. RCMP was on site before and during the demonstration to look out for public safety and for traffic issues. "The RCMP is responsible for Borden, so traffic and safety was paramount for us," said Sgt.

  • With Adele's Las Vegas shows on hold, Keith Urban swoops in to fill the gap

    Country star Keith Urban is adding five Las Vegas shows in late March and early April after Adele's last-minute postponement of 'Weekends With Adele.'

  • 8 high-fiber foods the longest-living people on the planet eat

    Blue Zones, areas of the world where people live the longest, healthiest, lives, feature diets rich in high-fiber foods like bread, oatmeal, and nuts.

  • Britney Spears was ‘banned’ from drinking coffee during Las Vegas residency: ‘People don’t know this’

    ‘Being treated like an equal individual doesn’t require much,’ wrote the singer

  • Keith Urban to Perform at Caesars Las Vegas on Some of Adele's Now-Nixed Residency Dates

    Adele announced the postponement of her 2022 residency at Caesars Palace on Jan. 20

  • Novak Djokovic in Montenegro as doubts emerge over positive Covid test

    Novak Djokovic has been flanked with honours at a small Adriatic Sea resort in Montenegro as fresh doubt emerged over the timing of the positive Covid-19 test he used to enter Australia in an attempt to compete in the Australian Open. The BBC has reported that there are discrepancies in the numbers of his tests that were issued by the health authorities in Serbia with the numbers of other tests issued at the same time in the Balkan country. Djokovic's media team and the Institute of Public Health in Serbia have yet to respond to the claims.

  • Judge halts South Dakota Gov. Noem's abortion pill rule

    PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A federal judge temporarily halted a South Dakota rule from taking effect that would have made the state one of the hardest places in the U.S. to get abortion pills. U.S. District Judge Karen Schreier late Wednesday granted a request from Planned Parenthood for a restraining order on a state Department of Health rule that was set to go into effect Thursday. Republican Gov. Kristi Noem initiated the rule change through an executive order. It would have required people seeking

  • Public Health goes online for survey of long COVID-19 among Nova Scotians

    Public Health in Nova Scotia has stopped calling people to follow up on their COVID-19 cases and is asking them to instead fill in an online survey to help the province track symptoms and impairments that linger after three months. Ashley Harnish, a health services manager for Nova Scotia's health authority, said the website survey is a continuation of a phone-based survey they started doing last year. They want to hear from people who were diagnosed with COVID-19 three or more months ago, and a

  • Convoy against trucker vaccine mandate draws hundreds of supporters in London

    Boisterous crowds gathered on London's southern edge Thursday, cheering on a rolling protest against vaccine mandates by truckers bound for Ottawa. The kilometres-long stream of truckers arriving from Sarnia and Windsor — one of several groups of drivers converging on the nation's capital from across Canada in what's being called the Freedom Rally convoy — drew hundreds of people to the Flying J Travel Centre along Highway 401 and on the highway's Wellington Road overpass. Some supporters lined

  • Indian village mourns family who froze to death on U.S.-Canada border

    Relatives and neighbours of the Indian family who froze to death near the US-Canada border last week said the father repeatedly failed to secure better paid jobs in recent years, prompting them to take a risky trip aided by an illegal migrant network. The deaths amid sub-zero temperatures, described as a "mind blowing" tragedy by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, have cast a spotlight on the economic pressures and human smuggling operations in Indian premier Narendra Modi's home state Gujarat. Jagdish Patel, 39, his wife Vaishali and their two children aged 11 and 3, were trying to enter the U.S. illegally when they got caught in a blizzard and froze to death in the Manitoba province of Canada on January 19, Canadian and Indian authorities said in a statement.

  • 'We're here to stay': Quebecers who fought to get Muslim cemeteries built say they're a sign of progress

    Standing in front of the gates of the Quebec City Muslim Cemetery, Boufeldja Benabdallah reflects on the more than two decades he spent trying to establish a local burial ground for his community. "It was 22 years of fighting, research and meetings," he said. "People were burying their loved ones at the Muslim cemetery in Montreal." Benabdallah, who is the cemetery director and co-founder of the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Centre, said it was extremely difficult to find land that was available,