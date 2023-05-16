Parliament could be destroyed by catastrophic event before it is repaired, warns committee

Parliament has been spending £2million a week patching the Victorian building up - Getty Images

There is a “real and rising risk” that the Houses of Parliament will be destroyed by a catastrophic event before it is repaired, MPs warned last night.

The Public Accounts Committee said the thousands who work in the Victorian edifice were being put at risk because it was leaking, at risk of fire, with masonry falling down.

They said it was “incredible” that no decisions had been made about how the Palace of Westminster should be restored, five years after MPs agreed to take action.

During these “years of procrastination”, Parliament has been spending £2million a week patching the Victorian building up, and the number of health and safety incidents - many of them involving asbestos - has grown.

Dame Meg Hillier, the chairwoman of the committee, said: “After years of procrastination and debate, resolutions of the House overturned and the exploding costs we saw in restoring just the Elizabeth Tower, it is difficult to have confidence in the future of the project to repair and restore this iconic world heritage site that thousands of people work in and visit every day.

“But without Parliament and the public having that confidence these critical works will continue to stall, with the real risk that the whole building will be destroyed by a catastrophic incident before the work is done, or perhaps even begun.

“There are already people on decades-long risk watchlists after being exposed to asbestos in the building; a building that’s leaking, dropping masonry and at constant risk of fire.”

The report said that, to date, the focus has been on Members of Parliament rather than the thousands of staff and visitors who use the building.

The cost will be high

The timeframe and cost remain uncertain except that the cost will be high and that further delays are hugely costly to the taxpayer.

Parliament is spending up to £2million a week patching up the Palace but there is still a growing list of health and safety incidents, including some involving asbestos.

The committee concluded that the Clerks of both Houses “finally seem to acknowledge publicly the enormity of this task, for which they are now personally accountable”, but it remains unclear how they will manage their legal responsibilities to the programme alongside those to individuals working in and visiting the Palace.

The Clerks and newly created programme structures “need to build confidence in their ability to deliver a programme of this magnitude and complexity”.

Timely transparency and compliance with health and safety protocols, particularly around asbestos, urgently needs to improve before more significant works and potentially more serious incidents occur.

Dame Meg said: “Given the uncertainties over how the Clerks will manage their legal responsibilities, who will really be held responsible and accountable if the unthinkable happens?

“In response to this report the PAC expects a lot more clarity on those critical issues and, finally, a clear indication of the cost and timeline for getting this massive job done before it becomes too late to do so.”

