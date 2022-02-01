Parliament’s Bizarre Rules Were On Full Show Yesterday And People Aren’t Having It

Kate Nicholson
·4 min read
Boris Johnson and Ian Blackford in the Commons on Monday (Photo: Getty)

The Speaker of the Commons’ reaction to both Boris Johnson and Ian Blackford on Monday has sparked online debate about Parliament and its rather bizarre rules.

What happened with Boris Johnson?

In an attack on Sir Keir Starmer, the prime minister alluded to the Labour leader’s past as the director of public prosecution, criticising him as someone “who used his time prosecuting journalists and failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile, as far as I can see”.

Although fact-checking organisations have pointed out that this is far from true – Starmer was not the lawyer reviewing the serial sex offender Savile’s case – the Speaker of the Commons did not call out Johnson for his claim.

Deputy prime-minister and justice secretary Dominic Raab then refused to repeat Johnson’s claim on Tuesday outside of the Commons – when he did not have parliamentary privilege – because he could “not substantiate it”.

Parliamentary privilege grants MPs certain legal immunities including freedom of speech when speaking inside parliament.

Starmer has since dubbed this particular claim “a ridiculous slur peddled by right wing trolls” and even former Tory minister Julian Smith has called for the prime minister to withdraw it.

Johnson has not since addressed his Savile comment publicly.

Boris Johnson in the Commons on Monday (Photo: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor via PA Media)

What happened with Blackford?

The same courtesy was not extended to the SNP’s Blackford when, just moments later, he said Johnson “misled the house” over the Partygate report, by denying Covid rules had been broken in the past.

Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle called on him to withdraw it several times – and say the prime minister “inadvertently” misled the house – but Blackford refused.

Hoyle asked again: “To help me help the house, you’ve withdrawn your earlier comment and replaced it with inadvertently?”

Mr Blackford replied: “It’s not my fault if the prime minister can’t be trusted to tell the truth.”

Hoyle then prepared to throw SNP’s Westminster leader out of the Commons, reading: “Under the power given to me by standing order number 43 I order the honourable member to withdraw immediately from the House.”

Blackford walked out before Hoyle had finished his sentence.

The SNP’s Westminster leader defended his actions on Tuesday, telling Sky News: “I have a responsible to stand up and speak truth to power.

“There’s precedent for me doing what I did.

“I think my constituents and my colleagues would expect me to stand up and say, ‘this man has behaved in a way that is unacceptable’.”

Blackford also told LBC: “On the back of the Sue Gray report today, as much as it is, he ultimately should have gone.”

Twitter has now compared the two events, and something doesn’t seem to be adding up.

Ian Blackford called for the prime minister to step down in the Commons on Monday (Photo: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor via PA Media)

So, just what are the parliamentary rules?

Deliberately “misleading the house” is a serious issue in Parliament.

Erskine May – the “Bible” of the Commons – reads: “The Commons may treat the making of a deliberately misleading statement as a contempt.

“In 1963, the House resolved that in making a personal statement which contained words which they later admitted not to be true, a former Member had been guilty of a grave contempt.”

However, Erksine May also outlines the Speaker’s duties when it comes to what members of the house say to one another.

It reads: “The Speaker’s responsibility for questions is limited to their compliance with the rules of the House.

“Responsibilities in other respects rests with the member who proposes to ask the question and responsibility for answers rests with ministers.”

The Speaker has previously spoken about matters related to misleading the House.

Hoyle asking Blackford to withdraw his statement (Photo: House of Commons - PA Images via Getty Images)

Back in March 2021, Hoyle said: “All members should correct the record if they make an inaccurate statement to the House.

“They can do so by raising a point of order or in debate, or in the case of ministers, they can make a statement or issue a written ministerial statement.”

Hoyle added: “The speaker cannot be dragged into arguments about whether a statement is inaccurate or not. This is a matter of political debate.”

The government’s own ministerial code also reads: “It is of paramount importance that ministers give accurate and truthful information to parliament, correcting any inadvertent error at the earliest opportunity.”

Many people have now called out this apparent inconsistency on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • CBC to use similar setup for Beijing after most Tokyo announcers worked remotely

    The CBC will turn to a familiar playbook for its upcoming coverage of the Beijing Olympics. Almost all of the network's announcers and analysts worked from Canada during last summer's Tokyo Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The broadcaster will again have its crews call the action remotely during the Feb. 4-20 Winter Games. Chris Wilson, executive director of CBC Sports and Olympics, said that in the early days of planning, the CBC hoped to have broadcasters at hockey, curling and some mountai

  • Landeskog, Avalanche beat Blackhawks for 9th straight win

    CHICAGO (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog scored two power-play goals, and the Colorado Avalanche topped the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Western Conference-leading Colorado extended its point streak to 15 games (14-0-1), surviving a wild finish. J.T. Compher and Alex Newhook also scored, and Nazem Kadri and Cale Makar added empty-netters. Pavel Francouz made 39 saves. The Avalanche played without center Nathan MacKinnon, who missed the first of at least three game

  • Bridges, Hornets hold off short-handed Lakers, 117-114

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Miles Bridges had 26 points, Ish Smith provided a huge boost off the bench with 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting and the Charlotte Hornets held off the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers 117-114 on Friday night. Russell Westbrook scored 35 points for the Lakers, but missed a potential winning 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left. LeBron James missed his second straight game because of left knee soreness, and Anthony Davis did not play due to right wrist soreness. Lakers coach Frank

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • Kaprizov, Eriksson Ek, Boldy lead Wild past Islanders, 4-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov, Joel Eriksson Ek and Matt Boldy each had a goal and an assist, and the Minnesota Wild beat the New York Islanders 4-3 on Sunday night for their fifth straight win. Brandon Duhamie also scored and Matt Dumba had two assists to help the Wild earn at least a point for the ninth straight game (8-0-1). Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 40 shots to improve to 10-2-2 this season. “We're a really good team,” Kahkonen said. " Brock Nelson, Ross Johnston and Oliver Wahlstrom scored f

  • Bennett scores in OT, Panthers come back to beat Sharks 5-4

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett scored 1:08 into overtime and the Florida Panthers came from behind to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-4 on Saturday night for their ninth straight victory at home. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and two assists, and Gustav Forsling added a goal and an assist for Florida. Aleksander Barkov and Mason Marchment also scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots in front of a season-high crowd of 18,152. The Panthers (31-9-5), who lead the NHL with 67 points, have won thr

  • Pressure on Biles, Summer Olympians resonated with Shiffrin

    Alpine skiing superstar Mikaela Shiffrin was paying attention when gymnastics superstar Simone Biles opened up about being burdened by “the weight of the world” and sat out a string of finals at the Tokyo Olympics six months ago. Shiffrin was listening, too, when swimming superstar Caeleb Dressel revealed, after finishing first in five races at the Summer Games, how “terrifying” it was to confront “so much pressure in one moment; your whole life boils down to a moment.” Observed Shiffrin: “He wo

  • US forward Weah to miss Canada game due to vaccine issue

    TORONTO (AP) — United States forward Tim Weah was unable to travel to Canada for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier because he did not meet the vaccination requirements to cross the Canadian border, coach Gregg Berhalter said Saturday. Weah, who was involved in the play that led to the winning goal in Thursday’s 1-0 victory over El Salvador, has received one vaccine dose and was infected with COVID-19 before he could receive his second shot, Berhalter said. Weah meets the vaccination standards in Fran

  • Canadian moguls king Mikael Kingsbury seeks another Olympic crown

    Mikael Kingsbury's Winter Olympics will be quick, short and perhaps very sweet. The reigning men's moguls champion chases a second straight gold medal the day after the opening ceremonies in Beijing. The International Olympic Committee and China strongly recommending athletes leave within 48 hours of completing their event means Kingsbury will be back in Canada when the Winter Games are just getting underway. "I think it's fun when you're at the beginning," Kingsbury told The Canadian Press. "Yo

  • Saints GM Loomis: Allen among candidates to replace Payton

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Even as Saints general manager Mickey Loomis spoke highly of defensive coordinator Dennis Allen on Friday as a candidate to replace retired coach Sean Payton, he also emphasized his desire to thoroughly consider candidates from outside the club. Allen is “qualified. He has experience. He understands our culture here. We just know a lot about him. He’s an excellent candidate," Loomis said. The Saints GM did not mention other coaches he intends to consider, but under NFL rules,

  • Brown scores 29, Celtics run past shorthanded Heat 122-92

    BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 29 points, Jayson Tatum added 20 points and 12 rebounds and the Boston Celtics rolled past the Miami Heat 122-92 on Monday night. Boston led by as many as 32 on its way to claiming its fourth victory in five outings. Marcus Smart added 16 points and seven assists. It was Brown’s fourth consecutive game with 25 or more points, and Tatum has scored 20 or more in his last six games. The Celtics' onslaught was keyed on the defensive end, where they forced 18 turnovers.

  • Burks, Fournier lead Knicks to 116-96 win over Kings

    NEW YORK (AP) — Alec Burks had 21 points off the bench, Evan Fournier also scored 21 and the New York Knicks routed the skidding Sacramento Kings 116-96 on Monday night to snap a three-game losing streak. Julius Randle added 17 points and nine rebounds for the Knicks, who won for the second time in eight games. Tyrese Haliburton had 21 points and eight assists for the Kings, who have lost seven straight overall and 12 in a row on the road. Davion Mitchell added 18 points. Sacramento’s last road

  • AP source: Jaguars interview Bisaccia, line up Pederson next

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are rebooting their coaching search. And they're broadening its scope. The Jaguars interviewed former Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia on Monday and lined up a second interview Tuesday with former Philadelphia coach Doug Pederson, according to a person familiar with the process. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has kept details of its search private. The 61-year-old Bisaccia, a long

  • Warriors' Payton shares stories of dyslexia to help children

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When 12-year-old Jayden Jones becomes overwhelmed by the idea of tackling his schoolwork, he remembers what Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II taught him. “Never give up.” “Don't be afraid to ask for help.” “Block out the bullies." The Bay Area sixth-grader has dyslexia, severe attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and dysgraphia, a neurological disorder that can make writing difficult. At times, he feels completely intimidated at school. Payton's words help him.

  • Canada defeats U.S. in Hamilton to remain unbeaten on impressive World Cup qualifying run

    Canada continued its march to the World Cup in Qatar on Sunday, bundling the 11th-ranked United States out of its way in a 2-0 victory. With four games remaining in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, the 40th-ranked Canadian men are turning heads while turning aside all comers in the region. Unbeaten Canada is on the verge of booking its ticket to soccer's world showcase for the first time since 1986 — and only the second time ever. But with a game in El Salvador looming on Wednes

  • Mistakes on offense cost Chiefs 3rd straight Super Bowl trip

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs followed perhaps the greatest 13 seconds in franchise history in the divisional round against the Bills with 13 seconds late in the first half of the AFC title game that they'd rather forget. Not to mention most of the next 30 minutes and overtime against Cincinnati. In a loss both heartbreaking and humiliating, one of the league's most prolific offenses failed to put the game away just before the break Sunday, then never reached the end zone in the

  • ‘I’d be a lot more tired if we’d lost,’ says VanVleet after Raptors’ triple-OT win

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet logged 53:31 of playing time on Saturday, posting 19 points and eight assists in the team’s resilient win. He talked about stepping up in a big way from behind the three-point arc to help his team get the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Canadian men turn heads as they beat the U.S. to near qualification for Qatar 2022

    HAMILTON — Canada continued its march to Qatar 2022 on Sunday, bundling the 11th-ranked United States out of its way in a 2-0 victory. With four games remaining in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, the 40th-ranked Canadian men are turning heads while turning aside all comers in the region. Unbeaten Canada is on the verge of booking its ticket to soccer's world showcase for the first time since 1986 — and only the second time ever. But with a game in El Salvador looming on Wednesd

  • Julien injured, Colliton named coach of Canadian men's hockey team

    DAVOS, Switzerland — An injury has forced Canada's men's hockey team to make a last-minute change behind the bench ahead of the Beijing Olympics. Hockey Canada announced Sunday that Jeremy Colliton has replaced Claude Julien as the team's head coach after Julien slipped on ice and fractured his ribs during a team-building activity at training camp in Switzerland. Medical staff determined the injury will prevent the veteran NHL coach from flying to China for the Games. “(Julien) was obviously dev

  • Dempsey, Solo, Boxx elected to US Soccer Hall of Fame

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Clint Dempsey, Hope Solo and Shannon Boxx were among six people elected Sunday to the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame. Marco Etcheverry, Linda Hamilton and Esse Baharmast also were voted in and will be inducted May 21 at the Hall in Frisco, Texas, along with Christie Pearce, who was elected last year and deferred her induction. Dempsey, a three-time U.S. Soccer Federation Player of the Year, tied Landon Donovan for a U.S. record 57 international goals and made 141 appearan