Parlez-vous français? If so, the 2025 Canada Games needs you

Preparations are well underway for the 2025 games in St. John's. One problem: there may not be enough French speakers in the province to act as volunteers. (Patrick Butler/Radio-Canada - image credit)

Thousands of athletes, coaches and their family members will make their way to St. John's for the Canada Games in 2025, a national amateur sporting event ran over two weeks.

But one aspect off the field is already proving challenging for the organizers: a lack of French speakers.

The games need 5,000 volunteers to chip in so the event runs smoothly, 500 of which need to be able to speak French. That's a challenge in a province where, according to Statistics Canada, just 0.4 per cent of the population has French as their first language and only 5.4 per cent say they are bilingual.

"There's no doubt it's going to require a large effort to go get the maximum francophone and bilingual anglophones out there to make this work," said Peter Smith, a member of the board of directors for the Canada Games host society in St. John's.

Challenges aside, Smith said he's optimistic they will get enough French speakers in time for the games.

"There's a strong system in place and organization to make sure that we take that objective very seriously," Smith said.

"We get out there and we let the public know that we really want as many francophone and francophile to come and participate in these games."

Peter Smith is a member of the board of directors for the Canada Games host society. Smith says he's optimistic that the games will find all the volunteers they need. (Patrick Butler/Radio-Canada)

Karen Sherriffs, CEO of the 2025 Canada Games host society, said a great deal of interest already exists among prospective bilingual volunteers.

Some bilingual athletes have already signed on to volunteer their time during the games and Sherriffs said other plans are underway to ensure there will be enough competent French speakers.

"We're really building some strategies around recruitment," she said. "People who may need a little touch up on their French, what are some initiatives and activities we could do to help with that?"

Sherriffs said they're also connecting with groups of French speakers from outside the province who might like to help.

"We're bringing the country together here," she said.

As for what tasks the volunteers are needed for, there's a pretty wide range of possibilities, from merchandise sales to medical professionals.

Karen Sherriffs is CEO of the 2025 Canada Games host society. She says they're actively working on plans to make sure they have enough competent French speakers. (Patrick Butler/Radio-Canada)

"We'll need people driving vehicles from our motor pool perspective, standing at our transportation hub and helping teens, in venues, ticketing, minor technical officials," Sherriffs said.

"Food services, you're feeding almost 700 people an hour throughout the course of 18 days. Just imagine the dining hall at Memorial University, how busy that's going to be."

Preparations are well underway throughout St. John's, with $40 million being spent on an indoor multipurpose facility and a new outdoor track and field facility.

As well, costly repairs and renovations are underway at places like the Riverdale Tennis Club and the Aquarena, which was originally built for the last time St. John's hosted the Canada Games in 1977.

"We really want to make sure our venues are the highest quality standards they can be," said Sherriffs.

The games are slated for August 2025.

