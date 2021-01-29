From Parks and Recreation to Industry: what's streaming in Australia in February

Netflix

Malcolm and Marie

Film, USA, 2021 – out 5 February



Style. Utter style. Those were the first words that sprang to my mind while watching writer/director Sam Levinson’s slickly shot (on 8mm cameras) monochrome two-hander about a vain film director, Malcolm (John David Washington), and his significantly younger girlfriend, Marie (Zendaya). But as the tone of the drama oscillates from celebration – starting immediately after the premiere of Malcolm’s new film, which is a hit – to confrontation, my response became more like: “Pipe down, some of us have to work in the morning.”

Malcolm is an intense piece of work, spitting out loud and lacerating monologues while Marie – by no means a pushover – is more measured with her words. As the hot-blooded dialogue rages on, it becomes clear this is not just an exercise in surface style but a relationship breakdown movie. It’s very well acted and shot, albeit with some annoyingly self-conscious dialogue. Levinson even has the gall to allow his characters to criticise the humblest, sweetest and most fundamentally decent people on earth: film critics. Ahem.

Parks and Recreation

TV, USA, 2009–2015 – out 1 February

There is something compulsively watchable – compulsively bingeable – about Amy Poehler’s performance as Leslie Knope in this moreish mockumentary that satirises local government bureaucracy. Created by Greg Daniels and Michael Schur, who were two of the brains trust behind the US reboot of The Office, the protagonist is very much in the David Brent/Michael Scott mode: a bit of a blunderbuss, earnest but pathetic, usually rather transparent in her motives but not unlikeable or an altogether bad person.

Australians might liken it to Utopia, the Working Dog show about a “nation building” government organisation, or see some Iannucci-esque elements, sans the vein-popping intensity of Malcolm Tucker and co. It’s far from remarkable viewing, but it’s fun.

News of the World

Film, USA, 2021 – out 10 February

In Paul Greengrass’s new period drama Tom Hanks plays Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd, a Civil War veteran who makes a living out of reading news articles aloud – the same vocational genre, in my book, as the people who sing birthday greetings and those unfortunate folk from way back when whose existence prompted the creation of the expression “don’t shoot the messenger”. This film is not, in other words, about the Murdoch tabloid of the same name, which was busted for phone hacking and shut up shop in 2011.

Kidd travels from town to town in Texas, reading aloud the news of the world, one day stumbling upon a 10-year-old girl named Johanna (Helena Zengel) who he agrees to transport to her only surviving relatives. Thus begins a road movie featuring Hanks once again in “stern but fair” mode.

Honourable mentions: Firefox Lane season one (TV, 3 February), Space Sweepers (film, 5 February), The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman (film, 10 February), To All the Boys: Always and Forever (film, 12 February), The Truman Show, Saving Private Ryan (films, 15 February), Tribes of Europa (TV, 19 February), Rocketman (film, 28 February).

Stan

Clarice season one

TV, USA, 2021 – out 12 February

Clarice is a deep dive into the untold personal story of FBI agent Clarice Starling as she returns to the field in 1993, one year after the events of The Silence of the Lambs. Photograph: CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

Adaptations of Thomas Harris’s ripsnorting Silence of the Lambs books are usually “events” – including the TV show starring slippery old Mads Mikkelsen and the films in which Anthony Hopkins starred as the most goddamned charming Chianti-swilling cannibal we will ever see. Clarice, starring Australia’s own Rebecca Breeds, focuses on the narrative’s less ... human-eating principal character, but a great one nonetheless: the FBI agent Clarice Starling.

The show is based in 1993, one year after events depicted in The Silence of the Lambs, when the agent joins the Violent Criminal Apprehension Program – a unit of the FBI devoted to serial and sexual crimes. For those hoping for a cheeky mention of Hannibal at same point, think again: a complicated rights issue has created a Voldemortian situation whereby his character Shall Not Be Named.

The Virtues

TV, UK, 2019 – out 5 February

This four-part miniseries is a grippy and very impressively made show about people who are often not impressive at all, particularly the protagonist, Joseph (Stephen Graham), a self-sabotaging down-in-the-dumps man who returns to Belfast after his ex-wife and son relocate to Australia. His trip there is broken up by flashbacks presented in grainy home video style, which make the point that his journey is less geographical than psychological; he is en route to his hometown where he will face old demons.

The drama is handled superbly by director Shane Meadows, who co-wrote the script with Jack Thorne, and has an absolute ace up his sleeve in the casting of Graham. His character is so totally, terribly, beautifully and repulsively flawed, and so well acted, with Graham steering his performance away from pity to craft something utterly transfixing.

Honourable mentions: Doll and Em seasons one and two (TV, 2 February), Liar Liar (film, 3 February), Tom of Finland (film, 6 February), Red Dog: True Blue (film, 8 February), Edge of Tomorrow (film, 10 February), Ex Machina (film, 15 February), United 93 (film, 17 February), The First Team season one (TV, 19 February), Kick-Ass (film, 19 February), Children of Men (film, 21 February), Hot Fuzz, Casino (films, 23 February), Scarface (film, 26 February)

Binge

Industry

TV, UK, 2020 – out 1 February

Considerable buzz surrounds this finance and banking-themed British drama. Guardian reviewer Hannah J Davies, however, reckons the hype – including comparisons to the likes of Mad Men and Skins – is entirely deserved, calling the series “alternately mundane, thrilling, taut, messed up, real and shocking”. Myha’la Herrold plays a black working-class woman who joins a London investment bank along with other new graduates – much drama and power jostling ensues.

Superman and Lois

TV, USA, 2021 – out 25 February

Sure: we’ve seen Superman defeat evil, save the world and rise from the dead, but how would he and Lois Lane handle juggling the responsibilities of being a parent in the modern world? Asked nobody ever. The trailer for the latest production inspired by the world’s greatest promoter of wearing underwear on the outside looks disgustingly cheesy: the Man of Steel by way of Nicholas Sparks. Still, I guess that old line about not judging a book by its cover applies. Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch star as the titular characters.

Honourable mentions: Fake Famous (film, 3 February), US (TV, 22 February), Godfather + Godfather Part II + Godfather Part III (film, 5 February), Jack Reacher (film, 5 February), The Matrix movie franchise (film, 12 February), Mad Max: Fury Road (film, 19 February), Lady and the Dale (TV, 21 February)

SBS On Demand

Run Lola Run

Film, Germany, 1998 – out 1 February

I was just thinking the other week that it’s been years since I’ve seen this terrifically pacy action triptych, separated into three chapters with three different versions of the story and three different outcomes. It’s about the titular woman (Franka Potente) who runs and runs and runs to come to the rescue of her idiot boyfriend (Moritz Bleibtreu), who has lost a big bag of money he needs to deliver to gangsters.

I went to find it online but couldn’t locate it anywhere. But then ... hey presto! SBS on Demand announced that Run Lola Run is landing on its platform. Excellent. Now that I’ve established a psychic connection with the programmers, who will surely oblige any request that rolls through my head no matter how unreasonable or unfeasible, I humbly ask that the public broadcaster truly act in the public interest and add to its library every single Nicolas Cage movie in existence. Chop chop.

Honourable mentions: The Eagle seasons one to three, Beowulf: Return to the Shieldlands (TV, 1 February), Apocalypto (film, 2 February), Limetown (TV, 4 February), Wellington Paranormal season three, Romulus (TV, 24 February), Awake (TV, 25 February), Detective Chinatown (TV, 28 February)

Latin American Film Festival

Runs 1–5 February

2020 was a bleak year for film festivals, almost all the significant ones either postponed or redeveloped as online-only initiatives. Many, such as the Latin American Film festival that runs on SBS On Demand from February 1-5, sent out marketing messages with statements like “bringing the festival to a national audience for the first time”. Which is a nicer way of saying “we put all these movies online because of the bloody pandemic”.

Still, it’s nice to dabble once more in film festival-style viewing, which often involves taking a chance on exotic and interesting (hopefully) titles that wouldn’t be seen otherwise. The 16th annual Latin American Film festival will feature 10 films, including La pasión de Javier (about, according to the official synopsis, “the famous Peruvian poet and guerrilla fighter Javier Heraud”) and Las Toninas van al Este (about a gay man who “rejects a visit from his daughter until he learns that she is pregnant”).

ABC iView

Why Are You Like This

TV, Australia, 2021 – out 16 February

Are you a proper ally? Are you using inclusive-enough language in your workplace? By making a comedy out of the minefields of modern life, this spunky show, created and written by Naomi Higgins, Humyara Mahbub and Mark Samual Bonanno, and co-directed by Jessie Oldfield and Adam Murfet, navigates a minefield itself, taking on the difficult task of lampooning or at least drawing attention to current cultural expectations without undermining the need for them.

It’s a refreshingly bold concept, written and acted in a punchy style. The principal characters are Penny (Higgins), who works at a male-dominated tech startup; Mia (Olivia Junkeer), who raises hell at the prospect of being fired despite being a terrible employee; and Austin (Will King), a drag queen who, in the words of the official synopsis, “uses the oppression he’s faced as a gay man to get away with things he knows he shouldn’t”.

Honourable mentions: Aftertaste (TV, 3 February), The Weekly with Charlie Pickering season 7 (TV, 3 February), Call the Midwife season 9 (TV, 6 February), Harrow season three (TV, 7 February), Quoll Farm (TV, 14 February)

Amazon Prime video

I Care a Lot

Film, USA, 2020 – out 19 February

There are black comedies, there are jet black comedies, and then there are comedies as dark and cynical as J Blakeson’s ironically titled film. The writer/director makes you barrack against the protagonist – the sickening Marla (Rosamund Pike), who makes a living out of convincing judges to grant her legal custody of elderly people then draining them of all their finances. One day she scams the wrong woman (Dianne Wiest) who is connected to the mob, in particular to the ruthless gangster Roman Lunyov (Peter Dinklage).

You kind of want the gangsters to win – despite them also being deplorable people. Blakeson’s bitterly intelligent script is most effective as no-holds-barred commentary on capitalism, with messages pushed to the fore through the protagonist’s voiceover. Marla informs us, for example, that the idea of playing fair “is a joke invented by rich people to keep the rest of us poor”, though she is not exactly a champion of the small people or poor herself. It’s unusual to see a film told so devotedly from a villain’s perspective; in this sense it draws some similarities to the also ideologically acidic Joker and the 2005 satire Thank You for Smoking.

Greenland

Film, 2020, USA – out 5 February

Gerard Butler once again runs around like a headless chicken, trying to track down his wife and son while the world attempts to prepare for a comet collision that will trigger an extinction-level event. Happy happy, joy joy! This silly but reasonably entertaining disaster movie is refreshing in its presentation of a sudden event that will bugger up the human race – rather than the slow-moving train crashes we’re all witnessing in real life. The message implicit throughout the carnage in Greenland is: the apocalypse isn’t what it used to be. Indeed.

Honourable mentions: Coming to America, 48 Hours (films, 1 February), Bliss (film, 5 February), The Map of Tiny Perfect Things (film, 5 February), Soulmates (TV, 8 February), Tell Me Your Secrets (TV, 18 February)

Disney+

Star

Launches 23 February

Star will be a new tab launched within the Disney+ ecosystem, presented near the top of the homepage alongside other sections such as Star Wars and National Geographic. It is a huge injection of extra content into the streaming service, adding approximately 450 movies and more than 150 TV series. It’s mandatory and will increase the cost of Disney+ to $11.99 a month (up from $8.99) or $119.99 a year (up from $89). Visit here for a full list of movies and shows arriving via Star.

The Muppet Show

TV, USA – out 19 February

It’s time to play the music, it’s time to light the lights! We all know the opening jingle preceding all those wonderful shows within shows, starring the fabulous foam-made Muppets. The Muppet Show ran for five seasons from 1976 to 1981, the last two never available on home entertainment formats – until now. All five seasons will land on Disney+, providing even more content – of the thoroughly inspirational, Muppetational kind.

Honourable mentions: Flora & Ulysses (film, 19 February), Myth: A Frozen Tale (short film, 26 February)