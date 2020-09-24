Parks receive capital funding

The government of Alberta is providing additional funding to its provincial parks, and Wyndham-Carseland Provincial Park could benefit.

On Sept 15, the government announced $43 million in capital spending to enhance, repair and protect Alberta’s provincial funding. The funding is part of more than $10 billion of infrastructure spending announced as part of Alberta’s Recovery Plan.

The funding will be used to modernize sites by replacing infrastructure, repairing and maintaining existing infrastructure, and improving trails and campgrounds, resulting in the creation of 290 jobs, according to a government news release.

Capital funding will target five park regions across the province, as well as public lands and provincial accessibility projects. South Region Parks, which includes Wyndham-Carseland Provincial Park in Wheatland County, will receive $7,208,000, the second-highest level of funding among park regions.

Wyndham-Carseland will be considered for capital improvements in the future, according to Jennifer Dagsvikm, assistant director of Alberta Environment and Parks communications and public engagement, in an email. Information about additional projects in the region will be available once contracts have been finalized and work is underway, she said.

Sean Feagan, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Strathmore Times