Parks management plans can still be relevant even after expiration

While several of the Regional District of Nanaimo’s management plans for its regional parks have passed their renewal date, that doesn’t mean they aren’t still relevant, say staff.

The RDN’s 12 regional parks all have management plans; however, according to the region-wide parks and trails strategy approved this fall by the board of directors, seven are overdue, including the ones for Electoral Area B’s two regional parks, Descanso Bay Regional Park and Coats Marsh Regional Park. Beginning in 2008, management plans began to be developed for 10-year intervals. Coats Marsh’s management plan was up for renewal in 2021 while Descanso Bay’s, a five-year plan, was due for renewal in 2008.

During the regional parks and trails select committee’s September discussion on the parks and trails strategy, staff said updating park management plans is expected to cost $75,000 each, and would include hiring a consultant. The rate of completion would be one plan per year.

According to Yann Gagnon, RDN manager of parks, management plans can still be applicable even after their marked renewal date.

“Parks management plans that are still relevant can continue to guide future development past their expiration date,” Gagnon told the Sounder. How the RDN will determine the order in which the plans will be updated will be “based on emerging needs and the relevancy of the existing plans,” Gagnon said.

Both Decanso Bay and Coats Marsh regional parks have had emerging needs identified, with work either near completion or underway. For Descanso Bay, the main issue is the replacement of the campground office building and storage shed, which should be completed by spring 2023. For Coats Marsh, it’s replacement of the concrete weir. A study on the optimum elevation of a replacement is underway and work is planned for 2023. Replacement of the weir does not change the relevancy of the regional park’s management plan, Gagnon said.

Management plans can be developed for both regional and community parks; development of a management plan for Cox Community Park is on the horizon, for example. The plans are “living documents” and set a long-term vision for parks, providing “a road map to direct the RDN’s work to protect the park’s natural and cultural resources while facilitating recreational use where appropriate,” the parks and trails strategy states. They include classifying of the park, designating management zones and recommending capital projects.

“While plan updates build on existing policy and plan direction, they also address emerging issues, new knowledge and the results of engagement processes,” the strategy says.

