Parks Canada to complete review of prescribed burn as Banff fire now under control

Smoke and flames are seen rising from a fire that started as a prescribed burn near Banff, Alta., on Wednesday afternoon. The fire is now classified as under control. (Submitted by Zixi Chen - image credit)

A prescribed burn near Banff, Alta., which grew out of control earlier this week is now under control, says Parks Canada.

The Compound Meadows prescribed fire excursion is now classified as under control at three hectares, Parks Canada communications officer Kira Tryon said in a media release Saturday.

Parks Canada reported Wednesday afternoon that the fire in Banff National Park was out of control.

The fire sent out billowing clouds of smoke that could be seen as far away as Canmore, forcing an evacuation nearby and burning three hectares outside the intended area.

"Regrettably, during this incident there was loss of infrastructure and valuable personal items belonging to members of the community. Parks Canada wishes to extend sincere condolences to those community members for their loss," Tryon said.

Supplied by Parks Canada

Tryon said fire crews continue to work to extinguish hot spots within the area. An area closure is still in place for Compound Meadows, but the Legacy Trail is now open.

An after-action review is completed after all prescribed burns and wildfires, Tryon said.

"In the coming weeks, Parks Canada will complete a review of what happened, lessons learned, and recommendations moving forward."

Re-entry for the Banff Light Horse Association will start Sunday.

"Due to the ongoing assessment and repairs on site, we kindly ask that the public give space to the Banff Light Horse Association and the workers while operations are underway," Tryon said.