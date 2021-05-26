Parks Canada announces members of the expert panel on visitor movement in Banff National Park

·4 min read

Panel to advise on a long-term framework for how visitors will get around the Bow Valley and experience Banff National Park in the future

BANFF, AB, May 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Parks Canada is committed to protecting the ecological integrity of national parks, while ensuring that Canadians can continue to connect with and enjoy the natural and cultural treasures of these iconic places. Today, Parks Canada announced that it has finalised the selection of the expert panel that will advise the Agency on the development of a long-term framework for the sustainable movement of visitors in the Bow Valley in Banff National Park.

Panel members have a wide range of expertise in a variety of areas such as protected area management, transportation innovation, technology, and tourism, and include the following individuals: Bill Fisher, Panel Chair (Bow Valley Resident), Dr. Tony Qiu (Associate Professor, University of Alberta), Selby Thannikary (Team Lead, Transportation Planning, Stantec), Leslie Bruce (President and CEO, Banff Lake Louise Tourism), Jamie McCulloch (Executive Director, Rocky Mountain Adaptive), Kerri Cahill (Branch Chief, US National Park Service), Jen Malzer (Transit Planner, City of Calgary), Dr. Dan Wicklum (CEO, Transit Accelerator), Dr. Emily Grisé (Assistant Professor, University of Alberta), and Kelly Gibson (Town Manager, Town of Banff).

Building on the science, policy and ecological gains of the last 30 years, the panel will look at emerging solutions and examples of best practices from around the world to consider how people arrive at, move about, and experience the national park. This expert panel initiative complements the Banff management planning process and stems from the input received from thousands of Canadians during our consultation to date. Moving People Sustainably is one of nine key strategies highlighted in the new draft Banff National Park Management Plan currently undergoing further public and Indigenous consultation.

The panel's priorities and deliverables are guided by a Terms of Reference developed through engagement with Indigenous partners and Canadians and which direct the panel to consider modes of transportation, as well as how Parks Canada manages visitor access, circulation and infrastructure at key park destinations in the context of a protected area with ecological integrity and visitor experience objectives. In the coming months, the panel will prepare for and attend virtual scheduled meetings to participate in discussions. The panel looks forward to engaging with all Canadians, and future opportunities for consultation and engagement will be made to Indigenous partners, stakeholders and the public on the draft framework and final plan.

The final Terms of Reference and list of panel members, as well as a full summary of their backgrounds and expertise, are available online at Banff Bow Valley Sustainable People Moving.

Quotes

"The Panel membership represents a wealth of experience and expertise to help Parks Canada develop a vision that will transform the way that people access and move through the Bow Valley in Banff National Park. Together, we can better understand and prepare for changing approaches and changing preferences that will allow Parks Canada to continue delivering outstanding visitor experiences, while ensuring that the protection of the environment and ecological integrity remains our first priority. I look forward to seeing the results of the Panel's work."

Ron Hallman,
President and Chief Executive Officer, Parks Canada Agency

"The entire panel is keen to begin its work and looks forward to engaging with Indigenous partners, stakeholders and the public to identify unique solutions for Banff National Park. We recognize that one approach does not fit all and that, only by working together, can we help identify approaches to visitation that will support an environmentally and economically sustainable future for the park."

Bill Fisher,
Chair, Expert Advisory Panel on Sustainable Visitor Movement in the Bow Valley in Banff National Park

Quick Facts

  • Established in 1885, Banff National Park was the first national park in Canada and is part of the Canadian Rocky Mountain Parks UNESCO World Heritage Site.

  • Like all national parks, Banff integrates environmental protection with visitor experiences. Parks Canada successfully manages this balance and works to ensure ecological integrity within national parks while providing meaningful and high-quality experiences to visitors.

  • On average, more than four million visitors come to Banff National Park annually for a variety of activities including hiking, biking, skiing and camping in some of the world's most breathtaking mountain scenery.

  • Over the last 10 years, vehicle traffic in the park has increased 30 percent overall, with some specific locations such as the road leading to Lake Louise and Moraine Lake, showing increases of up to 70 percent. Approximately 8.3 million vehicles travel into the park each year, with roughly half of these carrying park visitors and the other half travelling through to other destinations.

SOURCE Parks Canada

